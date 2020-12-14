What Dolly Parton Thought of ‘SNL’ Impression

On a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, one cast member trotted out her Dolly Parton impression. What did the “Jolene” singer think of her very own SNL parody?

‘SNL’ 2020 cast member parodies Dolly Parton songs on ‘Weekend Update’

Melissa Villaseñor as Dolly Parton and anchor Colin Jost during “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live Episode 1793, hosted by Timothée Chalamet, on Dec. 12, 2020 | Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villaseñor joined “Weekend Update” this past weekend, during the episode hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet.

“Update” co-host Colin Jost introduced Villaseñor as herself, supposedly to chat about her favorite “Christmas albums.”

However, the SNL player came out dressed exactly like Parton — which Jost noted immediately.

“No, this is my special Christmas outfit,” Villaseñor replied.

“I’m just asking, because you’ve been trying to get your Dolly Parton impression on the show for awhile now,” Jost told her.

Villaseñor ensured her fellow Saturday Night Live cast member that she was just visiting “Weekend Update” “to sing Christmas songs.”

She began with “Holly Jolly Christmas” — in a spot-on Parton impression. Villaseñor followed up that song with “Jingle Bells” — but, to the tune of one of Parton’s hit songs, “Jolene.”

“Melissa, if you want to do Dolly songs, just be up front with me,” Jost told Villaseñor.

Finally, the SNL cast member owned up to her bit.

“OK, fine, yeah. Newsflash: I wanna be Dolly. Who doesn’t? She’s the coolest,” the comedian told Jost. “She’s a great singer, she writes her own songs, she donated a million dollars to the vaccine.”

Villaseñor also mentioned the recent news story about Parton saving a kid who almost got hit by a car.

How did Parton respond to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ impression on Twitter?

Dolly Parton at a press conference at the InterContinental Sydney on Nov. 10, 2011 | Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Villaseñor finished off her impression on “Weekend Update” by singing her “favorite hymn” from Christmas mass. The Saturday Night Live cast member began belting out “9 to 5,” one of Parton’s most famous songs.

Ever the amicable celebrity, the country singer tweeted out her reaction to the SNL impersonation.

“I was flattered,” Parton revealed on Twitter, “and I never looked and sounded so good!”

Parton saved the life of a child on the set of her new Netflix Christmas movie

In Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, the new Netflix film, Parton plays an angel, starring alongside 9-year-old Talia Hill. Hill recently told Inside Edition, about the “9 to 5” singer’s angelic on-set actions.

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said ‘Go back to your beginning positions,’” the young actor shared. “So, there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and somebody grabbed me and pulled me back — and it was Dolly Parton.”

“Well, I am an angel, you know,” Parton joked to her co-star.

“I was in shock, she hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!’” Hill recounted.