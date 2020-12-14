What channel is Browns vs. Ravens on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 14

It’s been a wacky year already, but the Cleveland Browns are finally an AFC contender as they meet Baltimore on “Monday Night Football” with just four games left to play in the season.
The Browns (9-3) are the top AFC Wild Card following their best performance of the year against Tennessee in Week 13. Baker Mayfield silenced the critics, passing for 334 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win, while his defense also held Derrick Henry to 60 yards, breaking a streak of three games in which the Tennessee running back had gone for over 100 yards. Cleveland has now won four in a row and will in all likelihood play the Titans again in the opening round of the playoffs. The Browns haven’t won a playoff game since resuming operations in 1999 as an expansion team.
Baltimore (7-5) finally got back on track with a win against the Cowboys on Tuesday Night Football. The victory ended a three-game skid and was Lamar Jackson’s first game back since being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His legs continue to be an issue for opposing defenses as the reigning MVP rushed for 94 yards against Dallas. Currently a game out of the playoff picture, the Ravens are in desperate need of a win to pick up ground on Miami and Indianapolis for the final Wild Card positions.
This is the Ravens’ second appearance on “Monday Night Football” and the first for Cleveland. Baltimore won its previous matchup with the Browns 38-6 in Week 1.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Browns vs. Ravens game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full “Monday Night Football” schedule.
What channel is Browns vs. Ravens on today?
- TV channel (national): ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV
ESPN has a new crew for “Monday Night Football” this year and it will feature Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).
In Canada, viewers can watch Browns vs. Ravens on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.
Browns vs. Ravens start time
- Date: Monday, Dec. 14
- Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
Browns vs. Ravens starts at the normal “Monday Night Football” time of 8:15 p.m.. Unlike last week it is the only game on Monday.
Monday Night Football schedule 2020
|Week 1
|Sept. 14
|Steelers 26, Giants 16
|Week 1
|Sept. 14
|Titans 16, Broncos 14
|Week 2
|Sept. 21
|Raiders 34, Saints 24
|Week 3
|Sept. 28
|Chiefs 34, Ravens 20
|Week 4
|Oct. 5
|Packers 30, Falcons 16
|Week 5
|Oct. 12
|Saints 30, Chargers 27
|Week 6
|Oct. 19
|Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10
|Week 7
|Oct. 26
|Rams 24, Bears 10
|Week 8
|Nov. 2
|Buccaneers 25, Giants 23
|Week 9
|Nov. 9
|Patriots 30, Jets 27
|Week 10
|Nov. 16
|Vikings 19, Bears 13
|Week 11
|Nov. 23
|Rams 27, Buccaneers 24
|Week 12
|Nov. 30
|Seahawks 23, Eagles 17
|Week 13
|Dec. 7
|Bills 34, 49ers 24
|Week 14
|Dec. 14
|Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 15
|Dec. 21
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Week 16
|Dec. 28
|New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills