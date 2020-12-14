What channel is Browns vs. Ravens on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 14

It’s been a wacky year already, but the Cleveland Browns are finally an AFC contender as they meet Baltimore on “Monday Night Football” with just four games left to play in the season.

The Browns (9-3) are the top AFC Wild Card following their best performance of the year against Tennessee in Week 13. Baker Mayfield silenced the critics, passing for 334 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win, while his defense also held Derrick Henry to 60 yards, breaking a streak of three games in which the Tennessee running back had gone for over 100 yards. Cleveland has now won four in a row and will in all likelihood play the Titans again in the opening round of the playoffs. The Browns haven’t won a playoff game since resuming operations in 1999 as an expansion team.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL game live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Baltimore (7-5) finally got back on track with a win against the Cowboys on Tuesday Night Football. The victory ended a three-game skid and was Lamar Jackson’s first game back since being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His legs continue to be an issue for opposing defenses as the reigning MVP rushed for 94 yards against Dallas. Currently a game out of the playoff picture, the Ravens are in desperate need of a win to pick up ground on Miami and Indianapolis for the final Wild Card positions.

This is the Ravens’ second appearance on “Monday Night Football” and the first for Cleveland. Baltimore won its previous matchup with the Browns 38-6 in Week 1.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Browns vs. Ravens game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full “Monday Night Football” schedule.

What channel is Browns vs. Ravens on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

ESPN has a new crew for “Monday Night Football” this year and it will feature Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter).

In Canada, viewers can watch Browns vs. Ravens on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Browns vs. Ravens start time

Date: Monday, Dec. 14

Monday, Dec. 14 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Ravens starts at the normal “Monday Night Football” time of 8:15 p.m.. Unlike last week it is the only game on Monday.

Monday Night Football schedule 2020