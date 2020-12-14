West Coast Fever fined, stripped of points for salary cap breach

Super Netball has announced the West Coast Fever has been fined $300,000 and stripped of 12 points towards the 2021 premiership for breaching the salary cap in each of the last two seasons.

The breaches involved undisclosed contracts which pushed the club above the Total Player Payment (TPP) cap.

In 2018, the club was $127,954, or 19.7 percent, above the cap, while in 2019, the Fever was $168,659, or 25.3 percent, over the limit.

According to a statement from the Super Netball Commission, no Fever players were aware of the breaches, nor were any current coaches involved in signing players or organising payments through undisclosed contracts.

Fever celebrate victory after the Super Netball Preliminary Final match between the Sunshine Coast Lightning and the West Coast Fever (Getty)

“The West Coast Fever have been given heavy penalties for the significant breaches of the club’s salary cap over the 2018 and 2019 seasons,” Super Netball boss Marina Go said.

“There is no room for this behaviour within our sport and the Commission is disappointed to have to hand down these sanctions.

“This is the toughest penalty that we have ever served out.”

Of the $300,000 fine, $150,000 will be suspended, while $75,000 will be payable in each of the next two financial years.

The Fever will also lose 12 competition points in the 2021 season.

Melbourne Vixens star Mwai Kumwenda up against West Coast Fever in the Super Netball grand final. (Getty)

West Coast Fever acting chief executive Garry Chandler described today’s events as “very dark day for the club” and said the team would take full responsibility for what happened.

“Compliance is a whole of club responsibility and as a club, we take full responsibility,” he said.

“It’s a very dark day for the club, everybody involved in and around the club is completely devastated.

“We will be united through this and everyone at the club is committed to helping to restore the faith of our fans and members and on making sure we give everything in season 2021.”

It’s not the first time the competition has been forced to deal with a salary cap breach with the Adelaide Thunderbirds fined $100,000 earlier this year for a similar incident.

Adelaide was fined after club CEO Bronwyn Klei self-reported to the League Compliance Manager back in November 2019 due to concerns with regards to contracts signed prior to her tenure in the role.

The Thunderbirds were forced to pay $10,000 of the fine upfront immediately, with the remaining $90,000 suspended for the next three years.