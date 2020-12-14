Week 15 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

It’s been a tough year for fantasy football owners, as injuries and COVID-19 have wreaked havoc on start ’em, sit ’em decisions. This could be another difficult week for wide receiver start-sit calls, but assuming reasonable health, it will be because there are so many good options. Our Week 15 fantasy WR rankings can help you differentiate the real sleepers from the potential busts. 

First, let’s look at the receivers with bad matchups that you’re likely to start regardless. Michael Thomas (vs. Chiefs), DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (@ Washington), Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson (vs. Bears), and Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley (@ Broncos) all remain solid options despite tough opponents. Many will probably be worried about Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins (vs. Pittsburgh), too, but the Steelers have actually been slightly below average against WRs most of the year. Boyd and Higgins still present risks given their unreliable QB against such a strong defense, but they’re both in our starter’s tier. 

There are several other borderline WRs in tough spots and could be benched, depending on your other options. Brandin Cooks and Keke Coutee (vs. Colts), Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman (@ Rams), DJ Chark (@ Ravens), Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick (vs. Bills), and Jakobi Meyers (@ Dolphins) are all extra risky plays in standard leagues, though most still have WR3 upside in PPR formats. 

If you need a sleeper, there are plenty of candidates. Sterling Shepard (vs. Browns), T.Y. Hilton (vs. Texans), Marquise Brown (vs. Jaguars), and Mike Williams (vs. Raiders) are on the start ’em, sit ’em bubble most weeks, and they look like better-than-average options in Week 15 thanks to their matchups. Going deeper, you can try your boom-or-bust luck with Kendrick Bourne (@ Cowboys), Darnell Mooney (@ Vikings), Cam Sims (vs. Seahawks), Darius Slayton and Golden Tate (@ Browns), Willie Snead (vs. Jaguars), Michael Pittman Jr. (vs. Texans), or Josh Reynolds and Van Jefferson Jr. (vs. Jets). 

It’s unlikely you’ll want to start most of the guys on that list with your season on the line, but you know there will be some surprise performances, so if you’re a big underdog, don’t be afraid to take some chances. If you’re a heavy favorite, you can play it safer with the high-target receivers, but make sure you consider all of your available options. It’s easy to get complacent this time of year and not check the waiver wire, but you might be surprised at who’s available in your league.  

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 15 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Davante Adams, GB vs. CAR
2Tyreek Hill, KC @ NO
3A.J. Brown, TEN vs. DET
4Keenan Allen, LAC @ LV
5DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. PHI
6Allen Robinson, CHI @ MIN
7Stefon Diggs, BUF @ DEN
8Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. SEA
9Mike Evans, TB @ ATL
10Chris Godwin, TB @ ATL
11Michael Thomas, NO vs. KC
12Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. TB
13Robert Woods, LAR vs. NYJ
14Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ DAL
15Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. NYJ
16Julio Jones, ATL vs. TB
17Adam Thielen, MIN vs. CHI
18DK Metcalf, SEA @ WAS
19Amari Cooper, DAL vs. SF
20Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. CHI
21Marvin Jones, DET @ TEN
22JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. CIN
23Corey Davis, TEN vs. DET
24CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. SF
25Antonio Brown, TB @ ATL
26Tyler Lockett, SEA @ WAS
27Chase Claypool, PIT @ CIN
28T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. HOU
29Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. CLE
30Robby Anderson, CAR @ GB
31Tee Higgins, CIN vs. PIT
32Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. PIT
33Marquise Brown, BAL vs. JAX
34Cole Beasley, BUF @ DEN
35Curtis Samuel, CAR @ GB
36Brandin Cooks, HOU @ IND
37Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CIN
38D.J. Moore, CAR @ GB
39Tim Patrick, DEN vs. BUF
40Jarvis Landry, CLE @ NYG
41Nelson Agholor, LV vs. LAC
42Mike Williams, LAC @ LV
43Keke Coutee HOU @ IND
44Russell Gage, ATL vs. TB
45Kendrick Bourne, SF @ DAL
46Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. KC
47Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. BUF
48Lynn Bowden, MIA vs. NE
49Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ LAR
50Willie Snead, BAL vs. JAX
51Jalen Reagor, PHI @ ARI
52Jakobi Meyers, NE @ MIA
53Michael Gallup, DAL vs. SF
54Darnell Mooney, CHI @ MIN
55DJ Chark, JAX @ BAL
56Mack Hollins, MIA vs. NE
57Cam Sims WAS vs. SEA
58Darius Slayton, NYG vs. CLE
59Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. CAR
60Christian Kirk, ARI vs. PHI
61Danny Amendola, DET @ TEN
62Golden Tate, NYG vs. CLE
63Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ HOU
64Rashard Higgins, CLE @ NYG
65Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ LAR
66Gabriel Davis, BUF @ DEN
67James Washington, PIT @ CIN
68Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ BAL
69Jakeem Grant, MIA vs. NE
70Sammy Watkins, KC @ NO
71Allen Lazard, GB vs. CAR
72Anthony Miller, CHI @ MIN
73Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. NYJ
74KJ Hamler, DEN vs. BUF
75Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. LAC
76Keelan Cole, JAX @ BAL
77Denzel Mims, NYJ @ LAR
78David Moore, SEA @ WAS
79Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. LAC
80Tyron Johnson, LAC @ LV
81Jalen Guyton, LAC @ LV
82A.J. Green, CIN vs. PIT
83Mohamed Sanu, DET @ TEN
84Zach Pascal, IND vs. HOU
85Van Jefferson, LAR vs. NYJ
86Collin Johnson, JAX @ BAL
87Damiere Byrd, NE @ MIA
88Mecole Hardman, KC @ NO
89Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. KC
90Demarcus Robinson, KC @ NO
91Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ ARI
92Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. PHI
93Brandon Powell, ATL vs. TB
94Scotty Miller, TB @ ATL
95Travis Fulgham, PHI @ ARI
96N’Keal Harry, NE @ MIA

