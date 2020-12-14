Week 15 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Lisa Witt
Our Week 15 WR PPR rankings are as loaded as they’ve been in some time, and that’s even with DeVante Parker (leg) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) getting injured last week and Julio Jones (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (hip) remaining permanently “questionable.” Plenty of studs and sleepers have favorable matchups, and start ’em, sit ’em decisions will likely be difficult because of the abundance of viable options, which is the definition of a “good problem.”

Most of the key wide receivers with bad matchups are guys you’re still going to start. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf (@ Washington), Michael Thomas (vs. Chiefs), Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen (vs. Bears), and Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs (@ Broncos) are all must-starts, with the possible exception of Beasley. They’re going to remain in lineups, especially in PPR leagues. The same is true for Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins (vs. Steelers). 

WEEK 15 STANDARD RANKINGS: 
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Going a little deeper, Keke Coutee and Brandin Cooks (vs. Colts), Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder (@ Rams), DJ Chark (@ Ravens), Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy (vs. Bills), and Jakobi Meyers (@ Dolphins) are tougher calls, especially since almost all see a solid amount of catches and targets every week. In PPR leagues, you’ll probably still want to play both Texans, Crowder, and Patrick, but Crowder is certainly risky after his no-show in an optimal matchup against Seattle last week.

WEEK 15 PPR RANKINGS: 
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

There are plenty of decent alternatives who you might have on your bench or who are available on the waiver wire. Sterling Shepard (vs. Browns), Marquise Brown (vs. Jaguars), T.Y. Hilton (vs. Texans), and Mike Williams (vs. Raiders), if he’s over the back issue that kept him out most of last week, all have favorable matchups, and while Brown and Williams generally aren’t high-catch receivers, but they still have the kind of big-play potential that can pay off in any format. 

If you’re looking for a true streamer, Russell Gage (vs. Buccaneers), Darnell Mooney (@ Vikings), Golden Tate and Darius Slayton (@ Browns), Cam Sims (vs. Seahawks), Michael Pittman Jr. (vs. Texans), Willie Snead (vs. Jaguars), and Josh Reynolds and Van Jefferson Jr. (vs. Jets) are all in play. Danny Amendola (@ Titans), Lynn Bowden (vs. Patriots), and KJ Hamler (vs. Bills) also have more appeal in PPR leagues. 

Ultimately, there are enough good receivers this week that you probably don’t need to dig too deep for your WR3, and considering it’s the fantasy playoffs, you probably don’t want to anyway. The PPR format makes it easier to trust the big names with tough matchups, so unless you’re a big underdog and need to take some shots with a boom-or-bust, big-play guy, it’s probably best to play it safe. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 15 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1Davante Adams, GB vs. CAR
2Tyreek Hill, KC @ NO
3Keenan Allen, LAC @ LV
4DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. PHI
5Stefon Diggs, BUF @ DEN
6A.J. Brown, TEN vs. DET
7Allen Robinson, CHI @ MIN
8Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. SEA
9Michael Thomas, NO vs. KC
10Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. TB
11Chris Godwin, TB @ ATL
12Mike Evans, TB @ ATL
13Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ DAL
14Robert Woods, LAR vs. NYJ
15Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. NYJ
16Julio Jones, ATL vs. TB
17Amari Cooper, DAL vs. SF
18Adam Thielen, MIN vs. CHI
19DK Metcalf, SEA @ WAS
20Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. CHI
21JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. CIN
22Tyler Lockett, SEA @ WAS
23Marvin Jones, DET @ TEN
24Corey Davis, TEN vs. DET
25CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. SF
26Robby Anderson, CAR @ GB
27Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. CLE
28Antonio Brown, TB @ ATL
29Tee Higgins, CIN vs. PIT
30Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. PIT
31T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. HOU
32Cole Beasley, BUF @ DEN
33Curtis Samuel, CAR @ GB
34Brandin Cooks, HOU @ IND
35Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CIN
36Jarvis Landry, CLE @ NYG
37Chase Claypool, PIT @ CIN
38Marquise Brown, BAL vs. JAX
39D.J. Moore, CAR @ GB
40Tim Patrick, DEN vs. BUF
41Keke Coutee HOU @ IND
42Russell Gage, ATL vs. TB
43Lynn Bowden, MIA vs. NE
44Nelson Agholor, LV vs. LAC
45Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ LAR
46Mike Williams, LAC @ LV
47Kendrick Bourne, SF @ DAL
48Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. KC
49Jakobi Meyers, NE @ MIA
50Willie Snead, BAL vs. JAX
51Michael Gallup, DAL vs. SF
52Darnell Mooney, CHI @ MIN
53Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. BUF
54Jalen Reagor, PHI @ ARI
55DJ Chark, JAX @ BAL
56Danny Amendola, DET @ TEN
57Mack Hollins, MIA vs. NE
58Cam Sims WAS vs. SEA
59Darius Slayton, NYG vs. CLE
60Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. CAR
61Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ HOU
62Christian Kirk, ARI vs. PHI
63Jakeem Grant, MIA vs. NE
64Golden Tate, NYG vs. CLE
65Rashard Higgins, CLE @ NYG
66Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ LAR
67Gabriel Davis, BUF @ DEN
68James Washington, PIT @ CIN
69Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ BAL
70Sammy Watkins, KC @ NO
71KJ Hamler, DEN vs. BUF
72Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. LAC
73Allen Lazard, GB vs. CAR
74Anthony Miller, CHI @ MIN
75Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. NYJ
76Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. LAC
77Keelan Cole, JAX @ BAL
78Denzel Mims, NYJ @ LAR
79David Moore, SEA @ WAS
80Tyron Johnson, LAC @ LV
81A.J. Green, CIN vs. PIT
82Damiere Byrd, NE @ MIA
83Mohamed Sanu, DET @ TEN
84Jalen Guyton, LAC @ LV
85Zach Pascal, IND vs. HOU
86Van Jefferson, LAR vs. NYJ
87Collin Johnson, JAX @ BAL
88Mecole Hardman, KC @ NO
89Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. KC
90Demarcus Robinson, KC @ NO
91Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ ARI
92Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. PHI
93Brandon Powell, ATL vs. TB
94Scotty Miller, TB @ ATL
95Travis Fulgham, PHI @ ARI
96N’Keal Harry, NE @ MIA

