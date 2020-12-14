Week 15 Fantasy TE Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at tight end

Lisa Witt
After a week of spotty streamers at the tight end position, things are looking a little bit better for  the second round of the fantasy playoffs. The position will always be a bit hit or miss thanks to the TD-dependent options that make up a good chunk of the streaming tier, but our Week 15 fantasy TE rankings look deep and have some sleepers to trust among the ranks.

Our top-10 TEs will stay pretty much status quo for another week, give or take the order. Eric Ebron (@ Bengals) and Rob Gronkowski (@ Falcons) do see a bump up and will get top-five consideration based on their matchups, but those are the only big jumps among the top options.

Beyond the top 10, there are some riskier plays, but there is still a plethora decent sleepers. This week, Jordan Reed (@ Cowboys) figures to be one of the best streamers available, as he is getting consistent targets and is playing against one of the NFL’s worst defenses. Irv Smith Jr. (vs. Bears) also has a nice matchup, as the Bears have struggled quite a bit against TEs this year. With Kyle Rudolph (foot) banged up, Smith could draw most of the targets at the tight end position for the Vikings.

Dan Arnold (vs. Eagles) is also a boom-or-bust option thanks to his recent penchant for getting into the end zone, and both Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett (vs. Jets) have upside against the Jets’ awful TE defense. 

Though Jonnu Smith (vs. Lions) and Jordan Akins (@ Colts) have had some good outings in recent weeks, it’s hard to trust them against two teams that have played well against tight ends this year. There are better options to trust on the waiver wire this week , especially since both have seen up-and-down target totals most of the year. 

Here’s one more thing worth watching: George Kittle (foot) is hoping to come back and play this year, and Week 15 would likely represent the earliest he can return to action. While it’s not likely that Kittle will be back — and he won’t be included in our rankings — it’s worth tracking his progress if he returns to practice this week.

Check back for updates to these TE rankings throughout the week. 

Week 15 Fantasy TE Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1Travis Kelce, KC @ NO
2Darren Waller, LV vs. LAC
3Rob Gronkowski, TB @ ATL
4Mark Andrews, BAL vs. JAX
5Eric Ebron, PIT @ CIN
6Noah Fant, DEN vs. BUF
7T.J. Hockenson, DET @ TEN
8Evan Engram, NYG vs. CLE
9Hayden Hurst, ATL vs. TB
10Hunter Henry, LAC @ LV
11Robert Tonyan, GB vs. CAR
12Logan Thomas, WAS vs. SEA
13Dallas Goedert, PHI @ ARI
14Mike Gesicki, MIA vs. NE
15Jordan Reed, SF @ DAL
16Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs. CHI
17Cole Kmet, CHI @ MIN
18Dalton Schultz, DAL vs. SF
19Tyler Higbee, LAR vs. NYJ
20Gerald Everett, LAR vs. NYJ
21Dan Arnold, ARI vs. PHI
22Jack Doyle, IND vs. HOU
23Austin Hooper, CLE @ NYG
24Jordan Akins, HOU @ IND
25Zach Ertz, PHI @ ARI
26Jonnu Smith, TEN vs. DET
27Jared Cook, NO vs. KC
28Jimmy Graham, CHI @ MIN
29Drew Sample, CIN vs. PIT
30Tyler Eifert, JAX @ BAL
31Jacob Hollister, SEA @ WAS
32Will Dissly, SEA @ WAS
33Anthony Firkser, TEN vs. DET
34Dawson Knox, BUF @ DEN
35Cameron Brate, TB @ ATL
36Ian Thomas, CAR @ GB
37Darren Fells, HOU @ IND

