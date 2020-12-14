Week 15 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at tight end

Tight end continues to be a frustrating position, especially when it comes to making start ’em, sit ’em decisions. Those choices can become a little bit easier in the PPR format, as there are a few more potential streaming options, but there still aren’t a lot of safe choices. Our Week 15 fantasy TE PPR rankings will hopefully help you find a few decent sleepers to trust.

Per usual, a few tight ends will move up in PPR leagues. Dalton Schultz (vs. 49ers) has a tough matchup, but he has seen about six targets per game this season, and that makes him a relatively safe, in unspectacular, play. Logan Thomas (vs. Seahawks) is in a similar boat, as he gets about six targets per game and could be a TE1 despite playing against a Seahawks defense that has been tough on TEs this year.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jordan Reed (@ Cowboys), Irv Smith Jr. (vs. Bears), and Austin Hooper (@ Giants) will all move down a bit. The three of them have solid matchups, but they simply don’t see targets consistently enough to be trusted as top PPR streamers. Of the bunch, Reed is probably the most reliable target-getter, but he’s more of a fringe-TE1 in PPR.

If you’re looking for a potential PPR sleeper, Cole Kmet (@ Vikings) would qualify. Kmet has taken over for Jimmy Graham as the Bears’ top tight end, and he saw a career-high seven targets recently against the Lions. If he can continue to draw attention from Mitchell Trubisky, he may end up working his way into the top 15 at TE, so PPR owners should keep an eye on him.

Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee (vs. Jets) and Dan Arnold (vs. Eagles) typically don’t catch many passes, but they should still be on PPR radars because of their highly favorable matchups. Arnold has been on a touchdown tear lately, too, so if you’re just looking for a boom-or-bust option, these guys fit the bill.

Check back for updates to these TE PPR rankings throughout the week.

Week 15 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues