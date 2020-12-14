Week 15 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

We’re on to the second week of the fantasy football playoffs, and our Week 15 fantasy RB rankings are looking strong. There are very few injuries to top-tier running backs, and the committees that plagued the position at the beginning of the year are becoming less of an issue. As such, the RB2/flex tier range is chock full of worthwhile starters, and with so many sleepers available, some fantasy owners will face tough start ’em, sit ’em decisions because of the newfound depth at the position.

Of course, there are still a few key injuries to keep an eye on. Christian McCaffrey missed yet another week of action in Week 14 with a new injury (quad), and while he has played just once since Week 2, he may have a chance to play against the Packers after logging some limited practices last week. Antonio Gibson (toe) will also be questionable in the lead-up to Washington’s game against the Seahawks. His status is very much up in the air, but he didn’t practice last week, so he’ll need to be watched closely.

Elsewhere, David Johnson and Myles Gaskin are both on the COVID list. While Johnson is currently included in our Week 15 rankings, Gaskin is not, as he’s expected to miss Week 15. As a result, DeAndre Washington will be a fringe-RB2/flex play pending the status of Miami’s other injured/ill RBs. 

Joe Mixon (foot) is another player that fantasy owners will be focused on. He hasn’t played since Week 6, but since he is eligible to return from IR, there will be questions about him this week. That said, Mixon is no lock to return this season, and even if he is somehow able to play in Week 15, he would be merely a low-level flex play against a tough Steelers defense. If Mixon is out, fantasy owners should avoid the three-headed “monster” of Giovani Bernard, Trayveon Williams, and Samaje Perine. 

There are plenty of RBs worth starting as flexes this week. Players like Ezekiel Elliott (vs. 49ers) and Miles Sanders (@ Cardinals) don’t have the best matchups, but they still get volume and have TD upside. Guys like Nyheim Hines (vs. Texans), Jeff Wilson Jr. (@ Cowboys), Gus Edwards (vs. Jaguars), and Phillip Lindsay (vs. Bills) all have good matchups, and even though they are part of committees, they can be started as flexes if you’re in a bind since they get regular touches.

There are a couple of risky RBs that should probably be avoided  in standard leagues if you can help it. Clyde Edwards-Helaire (@ Saints) and Todd Gurley (vs. Buccaneers) are playing two of the toughest run defenses in the NFL. Gurley is getting noticeably less volume, and he’s very TD-dependent. Meanwhile, Edwards-Helaire isn’t getting enough volume in a pass-dominant offense, and he is also losing a few touches each week to Le’Veon Bell. Both have some upside, but the risk may outweigh the reward this week. 

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 15 Fantasy RB Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Derrick Henry, TEN vs. DET
2Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ GB
3Aaron Jones, GB vs. CAR
4Alvin Kamara, NO vs. KC
5Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. HOU
6Austin Ekeler, LAC @ LV
7Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. CHI
8David Montgomery, CHI @ MIN
9D’Andre Swift, DET @ TEN
10Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. BUF
11Josh Jacobs, LV vs. LAC
12Ronald Jones II, TB @ ATL
13Cam Akers, LAR vs. NYJ
14James Robinson, JAX @ BAL
15Raheem Mostert, SF @ DAL
16Chris Carson, SEA @ WAS
17Nick Chubb, CLE @ NYG
18Kenyan Drake, ARI vs. PHI
19James Conner, PIT @ CIN
20JK Dobbins, BAL vs. JAX
21Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. CLE
22Nyheim Hines, IND vs. HOU
23Jeff Wilson Jr., SF @ DAL
24Damien Harris, NE @ MIA
25Miles Sanders, PHI @ ARI
26Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. SF
27David Johnson, HOU @ IND
28Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ NO
29J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. SEA
30DeAndre Washington, MIA vs. NE
31Jamaal Williams, GB vs. CAR
32Kareem Hunt, CLE @ NYG
33Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. BUF
34Gus Edwards, BAL vs. JAX
35Todd Gurley, ATL vs. TB
36Zack Moss, BUF @ DEN
37Lynn Bowden, MIA vs. NE
38Adrian Peterson, DET @ TEN
39Devin Singletary, BUF @ DEN
40Latavius Murray, NO vs. KC
41Ito Smith, ATL vs. TB
42Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. NYJ
43Peyton Barber, WAS vs. SEA
44Frank Gore, NYJ @ LAR
45Ty Johnson, NYJ @ LAR
46Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. PIT
47Mark Ingram, BAL vs. JAX
48Duke Johnson, HOU @ IND
49Tony Pollard, DAL vs. SF
50Justin Jackson, LAC @ LV
51Chase Edmonds, ARI vs. PHI
52Carlos Hyde, SEA @ WAS
53Trayveon Wiliams, CIN vs. PIT
54Samaje Perine, CIN vs. PIT
55LeSean McCoy, TB @ ATL
56James White, NE @ MIA
57Kalen Ballage, LAC @ LV
58Mike Davis, CAR @ GB
59Le’Veon Bell, KC @ NO
60Benny Snell, PIT @ CIN
61Devontae Booker, LV vs. LAC
62Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. NYJ
63Boston Scott, PHI @ ARI
64Jalen Richard, LV vs. LAC
65Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. HOU
66Sony Michel, NE @ MIA
67Jeremy McNichols, TEN vs. DET
68Dion Lewis, NYG vs. CLE
69Brian Hill, ATL vs. TB
70Kerryon Johnson, DET @ TEN
71Darrel Williams, KC @ NO
72Royce Freeman, DEN vs. BUF
73Ameer Abdullah, MIN vs. CHI
74Josh Adams, NYJ @ LAR

