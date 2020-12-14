Week 15 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

As the fantasy football playoffs go on, the start ’em, sit ’em decisions at running back are getting tougher. There are more lead backs emerging from situations that had previously been committee approaches, and the position as a whole is getting healthier. There are still a few injuries to monitor, but in general, our Week 15 fantasy RB PPR rankings are looking pretty deep.

The top injuries to watch involve Christian McCaffrey (shoulder/quad) and Antonio Gibson (toe). McCaffrey seems to have a new injury every week, but he did log some practice time in Week 14, so he may have a chance to return. Meanwhile, Gibson is dealing with a painful turf toe issue and will probably be “questionable.” If he can’t play, J.D. McKissic will be a true RB2 in PPR formats and could have a high ceiling thanks to the sheer amount of targets he gets on a weekly basis.

There are also a couple of players on the COVID list that will need to be monitored. David Johnson and Myles Gaskin both missed Week 14 after landing on the list late in the week, and it’s unclear if they will be able to return in Week 15. It sounds like Gaskin will be out, as he has tested positive, but Johnson’s status is unknown. If he can’t play, Duke Johnson, a top pass-catcher, should be a solid RB2 even against a tough Colts defense. DeAndre Washington will likely fill in for Gaskin again, depending on the health of some of Miami’s other backs.

Per usual, a handful of players will move up in PPR formats thanks to their pass-catching ability. Notably, Nyheim Hines (vs. Texans), Jamaal Williams (vs. Panthers), Lynn Bowden (vs. Patriots), and James White (@ Dolphins) will be potential flexes in PPR while more TD-dependent options like Peyton Barber (vs. Seahawks), Gus Edwards (vs. Jaguars), and Zack Moss (@ Broncos) will move down a bit. 

Bowden, who’s also eligible at WR in most fantasy leagues, is one of the more interesting options should Miami’s backfield remain depleted. He’s caught 11-of-13 targets for 123 yards the past two weeks, and while he’s unlikely to do much running the ball, he’s always a candidate to throw a surprise pass and he should continue to be targeted often.

RankPlayer
1Derrick Henry, TEN vs. DET
2Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ GB
3Alvin Kamara, NO vs. KC
4Austin Ekeler, LAC @ LV
5Aaron Jones, GB vs. CAR
6Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. HOU
7Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. CHI
8David Montgomery, CHI @ MIN
9D’Andre Swift, DET @ TEN
10Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. BUF
11Josh Jacobs, LV vs. LAC
12Ronald Jones II, TB @ ATL
13Cam Akers, LAR vs. NYJ
14James Robinson, JAX @ BAL
15Chris Carson, SEA @ WAS
16Raheem Mostert, SF @ DAL
17Nyheim Hines, IND vs. HOU
18Nick Chubb, CLE @ NYG
19Kenyan Drake, ARI vs. PHI
20James Conner, PIT @ CIN
21JK Dobbins, BAL vs. JAX
22Jeff Wilson Jr., SF @ DAL
23Miles Sanders, PHI @ ARI
24J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. SEA
25Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. CLE
26Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. SF
27David Johnson, HOU @ IND
28Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ NO
29Damien Harris, NE @ MIA
30DeAndre Washington, MIA vs. NE
31Jamaal Williams, GB vs. CAR
32Kareem Hunt, CLE @ NYG
33Lynn Bowden, MIA vs. NE
34Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. BUF
35Gus Edwards, BAL vs. JAX
36Devin Singletary, BUF @ DEN
37Ty Johnson, NYJ @ LAR
38Duke Johnson, HOU @ IND
39Todd Gurley, ATL vs. TB
40Adrian Peterson, DET @ TEN
41Zack Moss, BUF @ DEN
42Latavius Murray, NO vs. KC
43Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. NYJ
44Chase Edmonds, ARI vs. PHI
45James White, NE @ MIA
46Ito Smith, ATL vs. TB
47Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. PIT
48Peyton Barber, WAS vs. SEA
49Tony Pollard, DAL vs. SF
50LeSean McCoy, TB @ ATL
51Mark Ingram, BAL vs. JAX
52Frank Gore, NYJ @ LAR
53Justin Jackson, LAC @ LV
54Carlos Hyde, SEA @ WAS
55Trayveon Wiliams, CIN vs. PIT
56Samaje Perine, CIN vs. PIT
57Kalen Ballage, LAC @ LV
58Mike Davis, CAR @ GB
59Le’Veon Bell, KC @ NO
60Boston Scott, PHI @ ARI
61Jalen Richard, LV vs. LAC
62Benny Snell, PIT @ CIN
63Devontae Booker, LV vs. LAC
64Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. NYJ
65Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. HOU
66Sony Michel, NE @ MIA
67Jeremy McNichols, TEN vs. DET
68Dion Lewis, NYG vs. CLE
69Brian Hill, ATL vs. TB
70Kerryon Johnson, DET @ TEN
71Darrel Williams, KC @ NO
72Royce Freeman, DEN vs. BUF
73Ameer Abdullah, MIN vs. CHI
74Josh Adams, NYJ @ LAR

