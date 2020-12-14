Week 15 Fantasy QB Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at quarterback

Lisa Witt
If you’re still going strong in your fantasy football playoffs, you can’t afford to have a question mark at quarterback. Fortunately, there are plenty of worthwhile options throughout our Week 15 fantasy QB rankings, including the usual studs and several reliable sleepers and streamers. 

Let’s start with the bad news: Patrick Mahomes (@ Saints), Deshuan Watson (@ Colts), Russell Wilson (@ Washington), Josh Allen (@ Broncos), and Kyler Murray (vs. Eagles) have statistically difficult matchups. However, all have proven they can put up big numbers against any opponents, so it’s unlikely you’ll bench any even in a must-win week. Murray is on the start ’em, sit ’em bubble given some of his recent struggles, but we know how high his ceiling still is. 

If you don’t trust any of those QBs — or if you have an even less reliable regular starter — there are plenty of borderline QBs with highly favorable matchups this week. Jared Goff (vs. Jets), Matthew Stafford (@ Titans), Ben Roethlisberger (@ Bengals), Ryan Tannehill (vs. Lions), Philip Rivers (vs. Texans), and Derek Carr (vs. Chargers) are all in play. Kirk Cousins (vs. Bears) is also possibility against a defense that had been struggling prior to last week, and Taysom Hill (vs. Chiefs), assuming Drew Brees (ribs) is still out, is always a solid-floor option in a game that could see a lot of offense. Ditto for Jalen Hurts (@ Cardinals), who is basically Hill with a better arm and fewer receiving weapons.

Going deeper, Nick Mullens (@ Cowboys), Mitchell Trubisky (@ Vikings), and whoever starts for Washington (vs. Seahawks) also have great matchups, but you’d have to be pretty desperate — or in a two-QB/superflex league — to use any of those guys with your season on the line. 

With so many viable QB options this week, fantasy owners might have a tough time making their start ’em, sit ’em decisions. If you’re a heavy favorite, it makes sense to play it safe with a high-floor QB, even if they’re in a tough matchup. If you’re an underdog, then you might want to take a chance with one of the guys in more favorable matchup. However, it’s not exactly fair to say that Derek Carr in a good matchup has a “higher ceiling” than Murray or Russell Wilson in bad matchups, so this might come down to a gut feeling or whether you can live with yourself if you lose after benching someone who’s started for you all year.

Note: Check back throughout the week, as we’ll continue to update our QB rankings up until kickoff based on the latest news and injury updates.

Week 15 Fantasy QB Rankings

These rankings are for four-point passing TD leagues.

RankPlayer
1Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. JAX
2Aaron Rodgers, GB vs. CAR
3Tom Brady, TB @ ATL
4Justin Herbert, LAC @ LV
5Kyler Murray, ARI vs. PHI
6Patrick Mahomes, KC @ NO
7Deshaun Watson, HOU @ IND
8Josh Allen, BUF @ DEN
9Russell Wilson, SEA @ WAS
10Jared Goff, LAR vs. NYJ
11Matthew Stafford, DET @ TEN
12Ben Roethlisberger, PIT @ CIN
13Ryan Tannehill, TEN vs. DET
14Philip Rivers, IND vs. HOU
15Taysom Hill, NO vs. KC
16Derek Carr, LV vs. LAC
17Kirk Cousins, MIN vs. CHI
18Jalen Hurts, PHI @ ARI
19Mitchell Trubisky, CHI @ MIN
20Matt Ryan, ATL vs. TB
21Nick Mullens, SF @ DAL
22Alex Smith, WAS vs. SEA
23Drew Lock, DEN vs. BUF
24Teddy Bridgewater, CAR @ GB
25Daniel Jones, NYG vs. CLE
26Andy Dalton, DAL vs. SF
27Baker Mayfield, CLE @ NYG
28Cam Newton, NE @ MIA
29Tua Tagovailoa, MIA vs. NE
30Gardner Minshew, JAX @ BAL
31Sam Darnold, NYJ @ LAR
32Brandon Allen, CIN vs. PIT

