Week 15 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Sleepers, busts, waiver-wire D/ST streamers to target

Lisa Witt
8

As the fantasy football playoffs roll on, there are always a few tough start ’em, sit ’em choices at each position, but D/ST is often the source of the most frustration. At this point, it’s tough to know if trusting a defense that has performed well on a season-long basis is the way to go or if it’s better to start a top streaming option. Our Week 15 fantasy defense rankings can help you sort through those choices and identify sleepers worth trusting.

This week, many of the top overall defenses have great matchups. The Rams (vs. Jets), Steelers (@ Bengals), Ravens (vs. Jaguars), and Bills (@ Broncos) should all have a chance to rack up sacks and generate a lot of turnovers. If you’ve been riding one of these top units in recent weeks, feel free to continue to trust them as high-floor, high-ceiling plays.

For those who aren’t quite as lucky in the D/ST department, the good news is that there are quite a few worthwhile streamers. The 49ers (@ Cowboys) and Cardinals (vs. Eagles) stand out as the best. The 49ers defense is getting healthier and will be able to contain the Cowboys’ rushing attack and force Andy Dalton into some tough throws against a good secondary. Meanwhile, the Cardinals will be taking on rookie QB Jalen Hurts in the first road start of his career, so they could rattle him if they get some pressure early.

Both sides of the Giants-Browns game could work out as starters, too. The Giants defense has improved under Joe Judge and Patrick Graham, and if James Bradberry can eliminate Jarvis Landry, it may be hard for Baker Mayfield and the Browns passing offense to do much. On the other side, the Browns will have a chance to pressure the sack-prone and turnover-prone Daniel Jones while he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. They have some holes in the back seven, but if Myles Garrett and Co. show up, the Browns will be a top-12 play.

Unfortunately, there are several defenses that have been staples in year-long leagues that will need to be avoided this week. The Saints and the Chiefs are playing one another, so both will have low ceilings while facing top-tier offenses. The Saints do have one of the better defenses in the NFL — and after last week’s mistake-riddled game by Kansas City, it’s tempting to trust New Orleans — but there are many safer options this week.

The Colts (vs. Texans) and Buccaneers (@ Falcons) also qualify as risky starts. They are facing good offenses and have fallen off in recent weeks, especially against the pass. They could pan out, but they fall into the boom-or-bust category this week. The same can be said of the surging Washington D/ST in a matchup with a powerful Seahawks offense. 

Week 15 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RankTeam
1Los Angeles Rams vs. Jets
2Pittsburgh Steelers @ Bengals
3Baltimore Ravens vs. Jaguars
4Buffalo Bills @ Broncos
5Seattle Seahawks @ Washington
6Miami Dolphins vs. Patriots
7San Francisco 49ers @ Cowboys
8Arizona Cardinals vs. Eagles
9Cleveland Browns @ Giants
10New England Patriots @ Dolphins
11Chicago Bears @ Vikings
12Minnesota Vikings vs. Bears
13Indianapolis Colts vs. Texans
14Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Falcons
15New York Giants vs. Browns
16Washington Football Team vs. Seahawks
17Green Bay Packers vs. Panthers
18Dallas Cowboys vs. 49ers
19Tennessee Titans vs. Lions
20New Orleans Saints vs. Chiefs
21Kansas City Chiefs @ Saints
22Denver Broncos vs. Bills
23Houston Texans @ Colts
24Philadelphia Eagles @ Cardinals
25Los Angeles Chargers @ Raiders
26Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chargers
27Carolina Panthers @ Packers
28Cincinnati Bengals vs. Steelers
29Atlanta Falcons vs. Buccaneers
30Detroit Lions @ Titans
31Jacksonville Jaguars @ Ravens
32New York Jets @ Rams

