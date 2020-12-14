Vanderbilt-Georgia football game canceled, ruled no contest

A rescheduled game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Georgia Bulldogs is officially off for good.

The Southeastern Conference confirmed on Monday that this coming Saturday’s matchup has been canceled and ruled a no contest because Vanderbilt’s squad and position availability are below the minimum requirements to compete per league rules.

Vanderbilt was originally supposed to face Georgia on Dec. 5, but the Commodores were unable to safely field a team due to positive COVID-19 test results, subsequent quarantines, injuries, and opt-outs.

“We’ve been ready to play every week, and we’ve had two games that were postponed and one that was nearly postponed,” Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity told ESPN back on Dec. 4. “It gets frustrating, and when you’re dealing with young people, it’s tough for them to understand, especially when you’ve done the best you can to prepare for every game.

“It’s just unfortunate. It was Senior Day and parents were on the way. If we’re playing the 19th, that’s great, but I think there’s some concern if that will be played. I know Vandy’s committed to play. I just hope it develops that way.”

Georgia improved to 7-2 on the season with a 49-14 win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, while the Commodores suffered a 42-17 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers and fell to 0-9.

Vanderbilt athletics director Candice Storey Lee addressed the cancellation via Twitter: