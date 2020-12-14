US electoral college cast votes to choose Joe Biden as next US president

Presidential electors coast to coast in the US are now casting their votes which will affirm Joe Biden as the nation’s next president.

The formality has taken on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost his race for re-election.

Michigan’s electors are the latest to cast their 16 votes for President-elect Biden, who reclaimed the battleground state for Democrats on his way to winning the White House .

A member of Iowa’s Electoral College signs the Certificate of Vote of Electors for the State of Iowa, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Connecticut’s Presidential Electoral Chair Susan Barrett casts her electoral ballot for President of the United States Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in the Senate Chamber of the State Capitol. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP)

The vote was announced by Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who presided over a scaled-back, socially-distanced Electoral College ceremony inside the Michigan Senate.

Heightened security was in place in some states as electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the six battleground states that Biden won and Trump contested — gave Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their votes Monday in low-key proceedings.

Pennsylvania has cast its 20 electoral votes for Mr Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his overall victory against President Trump.

Members of Wisconsin’s Electoral College cast their votes at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The 20 electors were socially distanced in a cavernous auditorium near the Capitol, meeting there instead of the floor of the state House because of the pandemic.

One by one, each elector walked up to the auditorium stage and dropped his or her ballot into a box designed by Benjamin Franklin. The electors gave the vote tally a standing ovation.

Nancy Mills, president of the state’s Electoral College, noted it was Pennsylvania that put Biden over the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the White House.

She said: “We are the state that returned the dignity and honor to the United States of America.”

Nevada’s electors met via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic. Monday was the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College.

Mr Trump won Florida with 51.2 per cent of the vote in last month’s election. He also carried Florida in 2016.

Despite losing Florida, Mr Biden managed to flip three Rust Belt states and carry Arizona and Georgia on his way to winning the election.

Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, December 12, 2020, in West Point, NY. (AP)

Will the Electoral College vote spell the end for Trump?

The Electoral College vote is not the final step in the constitutional process of selecting a president.

The votes cast today are sent to Congress, where they will be counted on January 6 in a joint session led by Vice President Mike Pence.

Many congressional Republicans who have refused thus far to say that Mr Biden won the election have claimed they are waiting for the Electoral College vote to certify the results.

But some of Mr Trump’s staunchest House Republican allies are preparing for a floor fight when the votes are counted in Congress next month.

Politicians can dispute a state’s election result when the votes are counted next month.

But a challenge can only be considered if both a House member and a senator sign onto it. So far only House Republicans have said they will contest the results, although some GOP senators have suggested they are considering joining.

Secretary of the State of Connecticut Denise W. Merrill, left, and Deputy Secretary of State of Connecticut Scott Bates seal certificates of vote with a wax seal Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Senate Chamber of the State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant via AP)

Even if a senator signs on to challenge the results, it’s only delaying the inevitable.

In that case, the House and Senate separately debate the matter for two hours and vote on it.

Democrats control the House, and enough GOP senators have already said they reject Mr Trump’s claims of fraud that a challenge would not succeed there either.