EntertainmentUpdated ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Luck is About to Run Out; Theo Undercuts Sally; Nate’s Career Takes a BlowBy Bradley Lamb - December 14, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Updated ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Luck is About to Run Out; Theo Undercuts Sally; Nate’s Career Takes a Blow – Daily Soap Dish HomeThe Young and the RestlessUpdated ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Luck is About to Run Out; Theo Undercuts Sally; Nate’s Career Takes a Blow