Update Your Wardrobe, Home and More With Pantone’s Color of the Year

Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year is here, but wait for it…this year it’s a color combo! That’s right: Two shades have been named the Colors of the Year, and they complement each other seamlessly. Ultimate Gray, a pebble hue, and Illuminating, a bright yellow, are two very different shades that come together to support each other, making something even more beautiful as a result. That’s pretty deep, Pantone.

You can bring these meaningful hues into your wardrobe, home and more, whether together or apart, with our gray and yellow finds below.