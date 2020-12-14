Univision Vencer El Desamor Spoilers: Quick escapes and possibly awful advice

Univision Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal Dafne Falcón Miranda vda. de Ibarra (Julia Urbini) got a new clue in her mission to find who killed Néstor Ibarra Bustos (Joshua Gutiérrez). But she also got a bit of a surprise in something else.

Meanwhile, poor Tadeo Falcón López (Iker García) suffered an attack at school and we’re not sure they handled it right. Let’s talk what happened, the latest with Gemma Corona (Valentina Buzzurro), and what’s ahead.

Univision Vencer El Desamor Spoilers: Clues and shocks

First, Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal Dafne’s still trying to get the money Josefina Miranda (Lourdes Reyes) was supposed to set aside for her. It’s obvious the woman spent every cent, and it doesn’t look like those purchases had anything to do with Dafne’s needs.

Her creep of a stepfather implied things about that, as well as a secret her mother’s keeping. She followed the clue her stepfather mentioned, and it led her to what looks like a strip club. We’ll see where that leads.

Speaking of clues, she also got a lead in her search for answers regarding Néstor’s (Joshua Gutiérrez) death. She went to the company to talk pay and used that chance to sneak information about the other drivers for the business. Based on what she saw, she’s sure of who caused that accident, but there’s more digging to do.

Univision Vencer El Desamor Spoilers: The right thing?

Meanwhile, the kids at school tormented Tadeo. Presumably for his outburst during the festival, and they were pretty dang cruel. In fact, the poor kid ended up with a scrape on the chin.

We have to give him credit, though. He did great with his breathing and keeping himself controlled as possible. Later, though, he showed Ariadna López Hernández (Claudia Álvarez) just how badly he’s affected by it all.

He hates being different and doesn’t want to be himself anymore. In fact, he blames himself for Eduardo Falcón Albarrán (Juan Diego Covarrubias) leaving. This is where we get to what we feel’s a questionable solution.

See, Ariadna figured if he recorded a video talking about what happened to him and how he feels about it, things will be solved. The kids will realize the harm they did and feel bad. Right. Sorry, but speaking from experience, that does little to nothing.

Kids, especially the harsher bullies, know exactly what they’re doing. They know they’re humiliating a child and they don’t care. It is what it is. So, we have a feeling this advice will do more harm than good later. Either way, this kid is awesome and his portrayal of these scenes heartbreaking.

Univision Vencer El Desamor Spoilers: Escape

Now, let’s talk about Gemma. After she confessed to almost getting an abortion, Cuauhtémoc “Cuauh” Vargas (Alfredo Gatica) had a fit. He took Gemma home immediately and wouldn’t let her go anywhere or do anything.

In fact, he pushed their move to the States up. He never even gave her the chance to say goodbye until they were many hours into the trip. And the situation at home didn’t help.

See, Levita Corona (Claudia Ríos) had a crisis of conscience and realized what a mistake this relationship with Cuauh is. She went to Yolanda Enríquez (Gabriela Zas), who took her to the police.

Surprisingly (or maybe not, considering the corruption that runs rampant on these shows), no one seemed to concerned. It’s only a minor being taken somewhere by an older man. Nothing to see here, right? Especially when that man is mistreating said minor. We couldn’t with how casual the authorities were.

Univision Vencer El Desamor Spoilers: Tonight

Finally, let’s take a look at what’s next. Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal Bárbara Albarrán de Falcón (Daniela Romo) gets involved in the situation with Tadeo.

She’ll contact Eduardo Falcón Albarrán (Juan Diego Covarrubias) to let him know what his absence is doing to the child. Meanwhile, Gemma gets a lucky break. She’ll escape from Cuauh and get help from a not-surprising source: Ariadna. She’ll help Gemma get back to Mexico City.

Finally, Bárbara’s in danger tonight. She’s forced to escape Calixto Borjórquez (Tizoc Arroyo), which causes a terrible accident. Let’s see if that teaches her anything and changes the dynamic with her housemates.

