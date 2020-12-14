Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Whiplash and trash

Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Victoria Robles de Cantú (Leticia Calderón) just got a massive shocker that could change everything for her.

Plus, Clara Álvarez Sandoval (Alicia Jaziz) deals with her mother’s judgement, Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios) and Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer) make up, and there’s a surprise waiting for him. Let’s talk what happened, why Eugenio Serrano (Alejandro Camacho) is trash, and what’s next.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Judgements

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers reveal Clara finally admitted the truth to herself and Nieves Sandoval de Álvarez (Cecilia Toussaint). She’s in love with María José “Majo” Cantú Robles (Alejandra Robles Gil). Unfortunately for her, her mother wasn’t happy about that.

In fact, she basically called it a sin and said she’d be punished. This led to a big fight where Clara accused Nieves of ruining all their lives. Nieves smacked her for the insult, and we’re sure this is going to be a big mess ahead.

Honestly, though, we do hope this doesn’t change Clara’s actions at all. We think she’d be far better off breaking all ties with Nieves. Not to mention, Majo needs someone like her.

Clara is so far removed from the trash that is Darío Ramírez (Iván Arana), they’re not even in the same universe. She could be a great source of support and healing for Majo and vice-versa.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Making up

Elsewhere, Elisa and Leo keep giving us whiplash. One episode, one of them is angry at another while they’re all in with each other the next. This is one of the latter.

Thanks to Renata Cantú Robles de Arizmendi (Susana González) pushing, Elisa and Leo had a great night together. He even gave her a ring to symbolize them being united. There’s one possible problem here.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Surprise!

See, Leo is under investigation after he punched Darío. And guess who happened to be part of the review? Cristina Olasábal (Iliana Fox), his ex. We can’t even get into how inappropriate this is. There’s no way she should be asking him any questions here.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Shocks

As for Victoria, she found out the nurse Eugenio promised to pay off turned up dead. Now, she’s actually questioning a few things. In fact, she actually asked him outright if he killed her. So, this should be interesting to see what happens next. She might just see the dark side he’s hidden from her very soon.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Pure Trash

Speaking of Eugenio, we already knew he’s trash. But he cemented that opinion more on Friday night. How? It seems Fabiricio Serrano (Javier Jattin) has learned too much about his father to be silent anymore.

He confronted Eugenio about the business and really gave it to him. However, Eugenio didn’t like that. He thinks Fabricio needs to learn a thing or two about how this business works. As in, there’s no way out. And to send that message, he sent a couple of his thugs to scare his own son.

Univision Imperio De Mentiras Spoilers: Teasers

Finally, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Elisa’s in a mess this time. Darío declares himself guilty. This obviously includes some confessions damaging to Elisa. Leo will tell her she needs to escape right away. It seems she decides to go along this time, because they’ll run into Jose Luis as she leaves.

Leo defends his love and asks his brother to take Elisa to a safe place. Meanwhile, we’ll also see Renata drama tonight. She’ll meet up with Eugenio and confront him for what happened at the psychiatric hospital.

