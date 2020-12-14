U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Turkey Over 2017 Purchase of Russian Missile Defenses

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration issued sanctions against Turkey’s military acquisitions agency on Monday to punish the NATO ally more than three years after it bought a missile defense system from Russia.

The economic and travel penalties against Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries and four of its top officials were as much a warning to other nations — including India, Egypt and Saudi Arabia — that are considering buying arms and other military equipment from Moscow.

The announcement of the sanctions, in President Trump’s final weeks in office, also displayed American officials’ eagerness to push past his affinity for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and hold the country to account for potentially allowing Russia to infiltrate Western defense technology.

Turkey’s refusal to back away from its purchase, in 2017, of the Russian S-400 missile defense system left “us with no choice, ultimately,” said Christopher Ford, the assistant secretary of state for international security.