Tyler Perry Donates $100,000 to Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend

Tyler Perry is continuing to use his platform to give back and help others.

A source confirmed to E! News the 51-year-old star gave $100,000 to the legal defense fund of Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor. Doing so through four separate contributions to a GoFundMe page set up on Walker’s behalf, Perry helped the fund surpass its goal.

Back in March, Taylor was killed in her Louisville, Ky. apartment by police officers who had obtained a “no-knock” search warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment. The Courier Journal, citing attorneys representing Taylor’s family, claimed the man police were looking for had also already been located and identified by police.

The Louisville Metropolitan Department claimed its officers knocked several times and identified themselves before entering Taylor’s home, but according to NBC News, citing a since-settled lawsuit by Taylor’s family, the police did not identify themselves and Taylor and Walker believed their home was being broken into.