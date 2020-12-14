Travis Kelce on pace to accomplish historic feat

A tight end is leading all NFL pass-catchers in receiving yards with just three games remaining in the season. Travis Kelce has had a dominant season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he’s going to accomplish a truly remarkable feat if it continues.

Kelce leads the NFL with 1,250 receiving yards after his second consecutive 136-yard performance in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. As Pro Football Focus notes, no tight end in NFL history has ever finished the season as the league leader in receiving yards.

Kelce also has touchdown catches and 90 receptions, fifth-most in the NFL.

Players often have their best seasons in contract years, but Kelce signed a massive new deal with the Chiefs last offseason. He’s obviously determined to prove he was worth the investment.