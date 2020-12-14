Top 5 non-RK banner films of Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor’s name has forever been associated with his own banner. But apart from acting and directing films under the fabled RK banner, he was also a versatile actor who gave hits with other filmmakers as well. On his birth anniversary, we bring out a list of his top films with other banners.

Phir Subha Hogi (1958)

Producer: Ramesh Saigal

Director: Rameh Saigal

Based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novel Crime and Punishment, this socially relevant drama had Raj Kapoor playing a good-natured man who commits murder due to circumstances and has a huge crisis of conscience about it. The actor effectively captured the inner dilemma of the central character. The songs of the film, composed by Khayyam and written by Sahir Ludhianvi, were in keeping with the social theme of the film. Chin-o-Arab hamara from the film became quite controversial at the time.

Dastan (1950)

Producer: Abdul Rashid Kardar

Director: Abdul Rashid Kardar

This love triangle, or rather, quadrangle, will appear overtly melodramatic by today’s standards but is counted as one of the top hits of 1950. Raj Kapoor plays an unhappy lover in it and it’s unlike any RK film you’ve ever seen. The film had a complicated plot involving self-destructive characters. It was a musical containing several lovely songs sung by Suraiyya. Naushad composed the music.

Chori Chori (1956)

Producer: Anant Thakur

Director: LB Lachman

This was the last film in which Raj Kapoor and Nargis starred together. It was an adaptation of It Happened One Night (1934). Nargis played a wealthy heiress who runs away to marry the man of her dreams and Raj plays a reporter with a nose for a scoop. This part road movie, part romantic comedy had some great songs composed by RK favourites Shankar-Jaikishan and was declared a musical hit.

Andaz (1949)

Producer: Mehboob Khan

Director: Mehboob Khan

Andaz, starring Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Nargis was a casting coup of sorts. The film was a love triangle, what with both young men thinking that the girl has fallen for them and the ensuing misunderstanding that occurs leads to tragic circumstances. All the three leads were in fine forms as far as acting is concerned and their reaction shots to each other makes for compelling viewing even now. The film had fabulous music by Naushad.

Sharada (1957)

Producer: LV Prasad

Director LV Prasad

The film was miles ahead of its time and its subject would appear shocking even today. Raj Kapoor and Meena Kumari love each other. Raj meets with an accident and is unaccounted for a large amount of time. Upon his return, he learns that Meena has married a much older man who happens to be his father. The fact pushes him towards alcoholism even as Meena tries to rehabilitate him. It had fine tragic performances by both leads.