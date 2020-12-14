Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Was Scared He Caught COVID-19 Again Before His Death

The world is still reeling from the death of Friday actor Tommy’ Tiny’ Lister — but according to new reports, the actor was concerned that he had contracted COVID-19 a second time in the days leading up to his death.

However, a week before his death, Lister began “to feel not well again,” his manager Cindy Cowan said, per PEOPLE.

“He thought maybe his diabetes was starting to kick up because he just wasn’t feeling right,” Cowan says. “He said, ‘I feel like I’m getting COVID again.'”

CHRIS ROCK SPEAKS ON COVID-19

She says that by the weekend, he was “having a hard time breathing,” and she told him he needed to get tested.. “I actually think he was really afraid to get tested again. She said she planned on taking him to the doctor on Thursday, but he did not make it til then.

“It’s remarkable and truly heartbreaking,” she says. “All of us are kicking ourselves that we didn’t force him [to get tested] earlier.”