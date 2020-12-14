The Witcher season 2: Henry Cavill ‘can’t walk properly’ after injuring leg while filming

The British actor is recovering after hurting himself on an assault course at Arborfield Studios, west London.

reports that production of the hit Netflix show’s second season will continue without its lead star.

Later this month, filming will go on hiatus for Christmas.

The Sun first reported the news of Cavill’s injury, which has been described as “minor”.

A source stated: “He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn’t clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury.”

“He has to wear heavy armour in the scenes and he just wouldn’t be able to do it with his leg injury.’’

The Witcher’s second season has been hit with several delays due to the pandemic. Cavill’s co-star, the Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), contracted covid-19 back in March.

In November, production was shut down for a second time after some crew members also caught the illness.

Cavill appears in the fantasy adaptation as Geralt of Rivia. He is expected to make a full recovery.