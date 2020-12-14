The Witcher fans are in for a treat this Christmas

Fans of The Witcher may still be waiting for season 2, but this will certainly help tide them over until new episodes arrive on their small screens. Plus, it tracks with what’s happened in the past, as the Netflix series has been known to bless fans with holiday-themed content. In November 2020, Netflix released A Witcher Holiday Slay Ride, a minute-long mock-trailer containing clips edited to include holiday decorations like Christmas lights and presents, all set to the tune of “Sleigh Ride.” And who doesn’t love a good murder montage set to the sound of jingle bells and a choir singing?

But, as most fans will tell you, the best present of all would be the release of The Witcher season 2. The season 1 finale of the show, which premiered last December, left fans hanging with more than a few loose threads. Then, production of the second season was halted in the spring due to COVID-19 precautions, only to resume in August, pause again in November, and then resume again, according to . Production was nearly halted a third time this month, after Henry Cavill injured his leg on set, but filming is reportedly continuing as he recovers.

Still, showrunners have yet to announce an official premiere date for season 2, leaving fans waiting with bated breath. In the meantime, however, at least we have six days of what will likely be new Witcher content to look forward to.