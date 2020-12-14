The untold truth of Jango Fett

In The Mandalorian episode “Chapter 14: The Tragedy,” Boba Fett, who has somehow survived the events of Return of the Jedi and is five years older now, shows Mando the chain code on his father’s armor. Mando sees that Jango was a foundling, and Boba mentions that he fought in one of the Mandalorian Civil Wars, so Mando determines that the armor is rightfully Boba’s.

Shortly after this episode released, a Reddit user translated everything in the chain code from Mando’a to English, and here is what it says (from left to right): “Foundling, Took into the Year the…, Concord Dawn, Master Jast, Father Fett, Boba Fett.” “Took into the Year the…” and “Concord Dawn” could refer to the event that blasted out a third of its mass. “Master Jast,” on the other hand, is an reference to Jango’s adoptive father Jaster Mereel. Moreover, the Mandalorian Civil War that Jango supposedly fought in may be the one that was portrayed in Jango Fett: Open Seasons 1. Hopefully, all the answers will be revealed soon enough.