The Sopranos cast is reuniting in a heartwarming way

The list of The Sopranos favorites who will participate in the upcoming cast reunion is impressive indeed. Per People, the two-hour live event will feature appearances from series favorites like Edie Falco (Carmela Soprano), Lorraine Bracco (Jennifer Melfi), Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltesanti), Drea de Matteo (Adriana la Cerva), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano), Robert Iler (A.J. Soprano), Steve Buscemi (Tony Blundetto), Vincent Pastore (Salvatore “Big P***y” Bompensiero), Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri), Steven Van Zandt (Silvio Dante), and Maureen Van Zandt (Gabriella Dante).

The Sopranos creator David Chase will also participate in the reunion event, alongside writer-producer Terence Winter and director Tim Van Patten. Chase and Patten have reportedly written a new original sketch exclusively for the virtual event. In addition to participating in a Q&A session, the cast is also expected to perform a live read of the new material from the two creatives. Many of these stars previously reunited to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary in early 2019.