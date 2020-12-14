The Office Is Coming to Peacock Streaming Service New Year’s Day 2021

When The Office moves to the Peacock streaming service in January 2021, where it will stream exclusively, fans will be able to find more than the 201 produced episodes of the show.

There will be Superfan Episodes that include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the series, starting with Season 3, with more coming in March 2021. Behind-the-scenes footage will also be shared in addition to episodes, including bloopers and interviews.

If you’re in the mood for specific episodes, Peacock will have curated themed episode collections such as the best of the Scranton branch holiday parties and favorite appearances by guest visitors, so you can look for the episodes with your favorite guest stars. Additionally, themed clip playlists will be available, such as the prank list featuring Jim (John Krasinski) and Dwight (Rainn Wilson), an office romance list focusing on Jim and Pam (Jenna Fischer), and an office words of wisdom list featuring Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

In case working from home has made you miss your own workplace, there will also be The Office Zen, a round-the-clock channel of ambient noise with office sights and sounds. And for sharing all the show-related moments you love, there will be new dedicated channels on TikTok and GIPHY.

Only the first two seasons of The Office will be available for free. The remaining episodes, Seasons 3-9 and the Superfan episodes, will only be available on Peacock Premium, which will cost you $4.99/month, or $9.99/month if you opt for the ad-free version.

The OfficePhoto: Getty Images