The ‘NFL rushing leaders’ quiz

Derrick Henry put on yet another super-human performance on Sunday. The Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back made mincemeat of the Jacksonville Jaguars defense, rushing for 215 yards and two scores. After his first touchdown, Henry fittingly honored another athlete who also knows a thing or two about dominating his fellow competition. The win kept the Titans in control of their own playoff destiny, and with Henry playing like this, he may just carry the franchise on his back to its second Super Bowl appearance.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Henry now sits at 1,532 rushing yards on the season, 180 ahead of the next back on the list, making him a fairly safe bet to win his second straight rushing title. So with that in mind, how many of the NFL rushing leaders during the Super Bowl era can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!