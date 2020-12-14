The martial arts movies that are leaving Netflix soon

The 1970s saw an explosion of martial arts films take over the cultural zeitgeist. In the decades since, the likes of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan became internationally-recognized superstars, and Lee’s proficiency was only made possible thanks to the teachings of Ip Man, otherwise known as Yip.

The first film in the series, Ip Man, showcases the title character’s life in the 1930s during the Sino-Japanese War. Yip is a local master of Wing Chun, and, as a result of the war, his family descends into poverty, forcing Yip to take any work he can get. When a gang of ruffians comes to town, it’s up to Yip to follow a general’s orders and protect a local cotton mill from destruction. The series follows other events in Yip’s life — albeit with some dramatization — including eventually becoming Lee’s mentor and teaching him the ways of Wing Chun.

The series has earned mostly positive reviews, with the first film amassing a critic score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an audience score of 93%. Much of the praise extends to the brilliantly choreographed sequences, providing some of the most exciting action set pieces of any movie in the last decade. Additionally, character development is front and center, as viewers gain a greater understanding of Yip and why he’s still highly regarded in the realm of martial arts to this day.

Anyone wanting to see some fantastic action movies needs to tune into the Ip Man series on Netflix before it’s too late. Ip Man and Ip Man 2 leave the service on December 30, 2020 while Ip Man 3 leaves a little earlier on December 17.