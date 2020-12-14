The D&D tweet that will get Stranger Things fans hyped

The Twitter account @NXOnNetflix posted the message, “Stranger Things are afoot in the far north. #StrangerThingsDnD,” along with an image of actors David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Natalia Dyer. The intrigue is topped off with the mysterious date of December 18th. The post was later retweeted by the official Dungeons & Dragons Twitter account, but that didn’t really offer much in the way of new information. Plenty of fans chimed in, wanting more answers, but mum’s the word as of right now.

Anyone hoping for a Stranger Things season 4 trailer may want to think again. If we had to wager a guess, we’d assume the post is meant to promote an upcoming D&D game with various members of the Stranger Things cast. The “far north” alluded to in the initial message could refer to the recently-released campaign book, Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, which takes place in an isolated, wintry region.

It may not be that Stranger Things season 4 release date announcement everyone has been waiting for, but for fans of the series and of D&D, the event will undoubtedly be worth checking out. Plus, you never know what Stranger Things tidbits will be revealed over the course of the game.