The bizarre The Office Easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077

Redditor u/Racketygecko uploaded a video detailing two scenes back-to-back. The first is gameplay footage from Cyberpunk 2077 in which you listen to the story of a surgeon who escaped to the United States after killing a Japanese crime boss. The next clip is from the season 6 episode of The Office “Happy Hour,” in which Hide provides a story to the camera crew of how he used to be a highly-regarded surgeon who escaped to the United States after killing a Japanese crime boss.

No, you weren’t going crazy on SynthCoke if you thought the speech in Cyberpunk 2077 sounded familiar. Minus a few world-building details, the speech is precisely the same as the one given on The Office, right down to the phrase, “World best surgeon make no mistake!”

Apparently, there were quite a few Dunder Mifflin fans working at CD Projekt Red, as there’s another subtle Office reference that’s even harder to catch. Redditor u/Halfblood54 posted an image of a database report you can read at some point during the game that details a medical condition known as “spontaneous dental hydroplosion.” As you may remember from the season 1 episode “Health Care,” that’s a fake medical problem made up by Jim and Pam in which the teeth turn into liquid and gradually begin dripping down your throat.

With such a wide, expansive world, there’s a good chance even more Office references will pop up in the weeks to come. You may not be able to become Employee of the Month, but you can rise to the status of a legend like Johnny Silverhand.