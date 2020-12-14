The best Star Trek villains ranked

Perhaps no other single villain has appeared in as many Star Trek series as John de Lancie’s all-powerful Q. Showing up for the premiere of TNG, its finale, and a bunch of fun episodes in between, Q is a mischievous, godlike being who defies definition. He would eventually come to harass VOY‘s Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) almost as much as he does Picard (Patrick Stewart), along with making brief but memorable appearances on DS9 and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Hilarious and carefree, Q is so popular that it might be a problem for some fans to even call him a villain. But while he isn’t wholly evil, he’s certainly a villain in the sense that when he shows up, he’s almost always an antagonist. While he usually reverses any direct harm he inflicts upon humans, he couldn’t care less about those lost indirectly, such as the Enterprise crew members killed by the Borg in “Q Who.”

Whether you see him as a good guy or a bad guy, de Lancie’s portrayal of the trickster is one of the most delightful parts of TNG and VOY. Without him, after all, we’d never see a mariachi band on the Enterprise bridge, we’d never see Guinan plunge a fork into a dude’s hand, and most importantly, we’d never see the Enterprise crew in Sherwood Forest.

