The best games of 2020

2020 was filled with truncated and disrupted seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we still saw our share of great games. These 20 games stand out as the best of the year.
Jan 1: Herbert leads Oregon to Rose Bowl win
Justin Herbert capped off his Oregon career with a terrific performance in the Rose Bowl, including a game-winning 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to beat Wisconsin 28-27. He finished the game with three rushing touchdowns in the closely contested matchup.
Jan 4: Texans beat Bills in Wild Card win
After trailing the Bills 13-0 at halftime, Houston was able to mount a comeback as the efficient Deshaun Watson threw for 247 yards and rushed for 55 yards, netting two touchdowns in a 22-19 overtime win. Josh Allen’s inconsistent play late in the game certainly helped Houston’s cause in the win.
Jan 5: Vikings shock Saints in Wild Card Round
New Orleans was one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but Minnesota had other ideas. The Vikings won 26-20 in overtime due in large part to a big day from Dalvin Cook on the ground, as well as struggles from Drew Brees, who threw an interception in the first quarter and missed multiple open receivers.
Jan 12: Chiefs finish historic comeback over Texans
Everything went wrong for the Chiefs early against the Texans, trailing 24-0 in the second quarter. A clutch tackle by Daniel Sorensen on an ill-advised fake punt by the Texans spurred the Chiefs comeback, scoring 28 straight points in the second quarterback. Kansas City ended up scoring on eight consecutive drives to win 51-31.
Feb 2: Chiefs win first Super Bowl in 50 years
Like they had the previous two games, the Chiefs had a double-digit comeback to beat the 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl. Trailing 20-10 going into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were able to comeback behind the heroics of Patrick Mahomes, Damien Williams, and Tyreek Hill.
Aug. 7: Leafs overcome 3-0 third period deficit
With their backs against the loss trailing the playoff series 2-1, the Maple Leafs were down 3-0 to the Blue Jackets 14:18 into the third period. A frantic final four minutes of regular saw Toronto score three goals to tie the game, including a Zach Hyman goal to make the game 3-3 with only 23 points remaining. Auston Matthews scored the game winner 13:10 into overtime.
Aug 23: Doncic has incredible game in 21-point comeback
Dallas superstar Luka Doncic helped architect one of the biggest comebacks in playoff history, as the Mavericks overcame a 21-point second quarter deficit to beat the Clippers 135-133 in overtime. Doncic had one of the best games of his career with 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists, including a game-winning three at the buzzer.
Sep 20: Cowboys have miraculous comeback over Falcons
Dallas seemed to have little chance of winning when they trailed Atlanta 39-24 with 7:57 remaining in the fourth quarter. Like other high profile late-game leads recently, the Falcons blew another as the Cowboys scored 16 unanswered points, including an incredible onside kick recovery.
Sep 20: Cam Newton falls short in 35-30 win by Seattle over Pats
Cam Newton made a big statement in Week 2 at Seattle, throwing for 397 yards and rushing for two scores. Unfortunately, Russell Wilson was up to the task for Seattle with five touchdown passes in a 35-30 win. The Seahawks had a goal line stand to end the game, stopping Newton on a head-over-heels rush attempt.
Sep 26: Kansas State comes back late at Oklahoma
The Wildcats trailed 35-14 to Oklahoma in the third quarter, but they were able to answer late in the game. Kansas State managed to score 24 unanswered points, including a game-winning 50-yard field goal from Blake Lynch, to win 38-35.
Sep 26: Texas has incredible late comeback and wins in OT
It was a classic Big 12 shootout between Texas and Texas Tech, with an incredible fourth quarter. The Red Raiders led 56-41 with 3:13 remaining, but the Longhorns were able to score two touchdowns and convert a two-point conversion to tie the game 56-56. Texas escaped the upset with an overtime touchdown, and quarterback Sam Ehlinger finished with five touchdown passes and one touchdown run.
Sep 27: Falcons collapse for second consecutive week
Looking to rebound from their heartbreaking loss against Dallas, the Falcons led Chicago 26-10 going into the fourth quarter. Nick Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback for the Bears and led them to a 20-point fourth quarter, including a game-winning 28-yard pass to Anthony Miller.
Sep 30: Yankees advance to ALDS with incredible 10-9 win over Indians
Cleveland made a statement in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round with a four-run first inning, but the offenses showed an onslaught throughout the game. After a go-ahead run by Cleveland in the bottom of the eighth to take a 9-8 lead, New York scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning off of Brad Hand, including a game-deciding single by DJ LeMahieu.
Oct 10: Texas A,amp;M shocks Florida 41-38
Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond played a terrific game in a 41-38 comeback win over the Gators. Mond threw three touchdowns, while running back Isaiah Spiller also ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Texas A,amp;M trailed 38-31 with 6:14 remaining in the back and forth brawk, but were able to score on a 51-yard touchdown pass and then kick a 26-yard winning field goal as time expired.
Oct 10: Sooners win historic Red River Showdown
The history of the Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas has had some barnburners, but the 2020 version might top the list. The teams needed four overtimes to decide the winner, as the Sooners emerged as 53-45 winners. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was responsible for six touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.
Oct 24: Rays win wild World Series Game 4
The Dodgers and Rays got to the World Series in large part due to their dominant pitching, but it was clutch hitting that ruled the day in World Series Game 4. The offenses went back and fourth beginning in the fifth inning. After the Dodgers took the lead in the eighth inning, Tampa Bay was still able to score two runs in the ninth on a single by Brett Phillips and scramble by Randy Arozarena after miscues by LA defensively.
Nov 1: Broncos get late win vs. Chargers
Denver trailed the Chargers 24-3 in the third quarter, but Drew Lock was able to throw three clutch touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with no time left on the clock to rookie K.J. Hamler. The Broncos ended up winning 31-30 to improve to 3-4.
Nov 7: Notre Dame takes down Clemson in OT
Clemson was without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to COVID-19 in their history matchup at Notre Dame, but the game was no less spectacular without him. the two teams needed double overtime to decide the winner, with the Fighting Irish eventually winning 47-40. Kyren Williams’ third touchdown was the game winner.
Nov 15: Cardinals escape with win over Bills on Hail Mary
The Cardinals and Bills went back and forth in a very competitive Week 10 game, but it looked like Buffalo would escape with a 30-26 win after making a field goal with 34 seconds remaining. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins had other ideas. Murray threw a 43-yard Hail Mary near the end of regulation, which Hopkins came down with between multiple Bills defenders. It was one of the best catches and endings to an NFL game in recent memory.
Dec 5: Coastal Carolina remains undefeated with win over BYU
Coastal Carolina and BYU played an unscheduled game in early December, and the unbeaten CFP hopefuls rewarded college football fans. The teams had a defensive battle, culminating with the Chanticleers stopping BYU near the goal line at the end of regulation to win 22-17.