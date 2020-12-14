The best games of 2020

Jerome Miron / USA Today Sports Images

The Dodgers and Rays got to the World Series in large part due to their dominant pitching, but it was clutch hitting that ruled the day in World Series Game 4. The offenses went back and fourth beginning in the fifth inning. After the Dodgers took the lead in the eighth inning, Tampa Bay was still able to score two runs in the ninth on a single by Brett Phillips and scramble by Randy Arozarena after miscues by LA defensively.