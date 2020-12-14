Home Entertainment Taylor Swift Evermore Funniest Jokes

Taylor Swift Evermore Funniest Jokes

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

“Coronavirus might work hard, but Taylor Swift works harder in 2020.”

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift released ANOTHER album, Evermore, and the vibes are ✨immaculate✨.

The album features 15 brand new tracks, along with two bonus tracks, all written by Taylor, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and William Bowery — aka Taylor’s longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Since the album’s announcement fans have been joking non-stop — so, here are the best Evermore jokes, imho, of course:

14.

taylor swift made two whole albums in isolation while I’m still struggling to write an essay BYE😭

19.

There's an Olive Garden in the Gillette Stadium parking lot. The next tour is going to be wild.

There’s an Olive Garden in the Gillette Stadium parking lot. The next tour is going to be wild.

25.

not today she’s probably busy crying over evermore by taylor swift like the rest of us

not today she’s probably busy crying over evermore by taylor swift like the rest of us

26.

My wallet sure is grateful that Taylor didn’t release 9 different covers for the evermore album whew

My wallet sure is grateful that Taylor didn’t release 9 different covers for the evermore album whew

31.

fans of taylor swift will love our new ride where you wander out into the woods and never return

fans of taylor swift will love our new ride where you wander out into the woods and never return

35.

me to taylor swift when she dropped two sad ass albums in span of 4 months #evermorealbum

me to taylor swift when she dropped two sad ass albums in span of 4 months #evermorealbum

37.

bitches be like “im fine” but then tolerate it Taylor Swift 2:15━━━━━❍——4:05 ↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺ volume:▁▂▃▄▅▆▇100% #evermorealbum

bitches be like “im fine” but then

tolerate it
Taylor Swift
2:15━━━━━❍——4:05
↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺ volume:▁▂▃▄▅▆▇100%

#evermorealbum

38.

the girls are listening to taylor swift and the boys are listening to kid cudi. it’s 2008 again 😌

the girls are listening to taylor swift and the boys are listening to kid cudi. it’s 2008 again 😌

44.

Swiffers in 2019: what if lover is a 2 part album? 🤡🤡🤡 Taylor Swift: ✍️two ✍️part ✍️album

Swiffers in 2019: what if lover is a 2 part album? 🤡🤡🤡

Taylor Swift: ✍️two ✍️part ✍️album

49.

I’m honestly surprised it took 9 albums for taylor swift to start singing explicitly about murdering men

I’m honestly surprised it took 9 albums for taylor swift to start singing explicitly about murdering men

TikTok videos not playing for you? You might need to change the settings on your device — here’s how.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©