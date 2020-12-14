Taylor Swift Evermore Funniest Jokes

“Coronavirus might work hard, but Taylor Swift works harder in 2020.”
In case you missed it, Taylor Swift released ANOTHER album, Evermore, and the vibes are ✨immaculate✨.
The album features 15 brand new tracks, along with two bonus tracks, all written by Taylor, The National’s Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and William Bowery — aka Taylor’s longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
Since the album’s announcement fans have been joking non-stop — so, here are the best Evermore jokes, imho, of course:
14.
19.
25.
26.
31.
35.
37.
38.
44.
49.
TikTok videos not playing for you? You might need to change the settings on your device — here’s how.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!