Taylor Swift and Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) Just Had the Cutest ‘The Office’ Gif Exchange

Musician Taylor Swift breaks records with her hit songs and albums. And recently, she’s confessed to drawing inspiration from movies and TV shows. Is The Office one of those? Here’s what she’s said about the series in the past, as well as the funny interaction she had with star Rainn Wilson in December 2020.

Taylor Swift once parodied ‘The Office’

Back when she was a country star (albeit a very famous one), Swift released the music video for her Speak Now single, “Ours.” In it, she plays the part of a young woman spending her days in a drab office building. She’s kept afloat by watching videos of her significant other, who arrives home from active duty.

Like many artists, Swift often shares behind-the-scenes clips from her music videos. She released many of these for “Ours,” including one that’s a parody of The Office. In it, all of her “coworkers” talk about Swift’s character, speaking to the camera in the comedy’s signature mockumentary style.

She quoted ‘The Office’ after the 2020 Grammy nominations

Just like Swift, The Office stuck around for many more years. And even now that it’s been off the air for quite some time, it remains a part of the cultural lexicon. Many quotes from the series have stayed popular. Swift herself chose one when discussing her 2021 Grammy nominations for her album, Folklore.

“The Grammy news was absolutely unbelievable,” she said on Good Morning America in November 2020. “In terms of those unbelievable records, I try not to jinx things. To quote Michael Scott from The Office: ‘I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious,’” Swift added, something Steve Carell’s character once said on the series.

Swift used a gif of Dwight Schrute to react to a review

A chart-topping album that could break Grammy records? For those who didn’t think Swift’s year could get any better, think again. Not long after the nominations, the artist announced another surprise album, Evermore, which she deemed “Folklore’s sister record.” It dropped on December 11, 2020.

Like Folklore before it, Evermore received rave reviews. And Swift responded to many of them on social media. After Spin declared her ninth studio album “an undeniable folk-pop masterpiece.” She retweeted this review, merely adding a gif of Dwight Schrute crying and saying, “Thank you.”

Rainn Wilson replied as Dwight would

Wilson, an actor with many other notable credits to his name, including Mom and Star Trek: Discovery, certainly knows of the famous pop star. However, the gif’s use prompted him to reply as his The Office character — who is very anti-pop culture — would. “I do not know who this is,” he tweeted. “Inventor of the Swiffer?”

Swift receives a lot of tweets about her work. But her affinity for The Office may have guided her choice to respond to this particular reply. And once again, rather than using her own words, she chose to reply with a gif from the series. This time, she chose Jim turning to face the camera and saying, “touche.”