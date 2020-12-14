Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Bid To Overturn Election

Trump is still refusing to admit defeat, but the Supreme Court has rejected his recent attempt to have the election overturned.

The lawsuit was brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. His lawsuit sought to sue Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin — to overturn the election results, which were all in favor of Biden.

The court said that Texas had not demonstrated that it had the legal right to bring the suit because it had not demonstrated a “judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

TRUMP AND HIS HAIR PIECE

According to CNN, the order states: “The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

“The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!,” Trump tweeted.

Paxton, calling the court’s order “unfortunate,” adding, “I will continue to tirelessly defend the integrity and security of our elections and hold accountable those who shirk established election law for their own convenience,” he said in a statement.