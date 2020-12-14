South Australia eases COVID restrictions as one new case discovered

South Australians have enjoyed a day of lesser COVID-19 restrictions after a number of rules were wound back overnight.

As of midnight the state now allows up to 50 people to gather in private homes, up from just 10 people in for Christmas.

At pubs and restaurants patrons are allowed to partake in “vertical consumption”, otherwise known as drinking while standing up.

The state’s QR code system has been rolled out to now include almost all shops, including supermarkets and standard retail stores.

A paper recording log template is available as a back-up for people who don’t have a smart phone.

Gyms can now host one person for every two square metres of space and playgrounds are now open.

Private functions have had their capacity limits boosted from 150 to 200.

As of 4pm, the state had diagnosed one new case of COVID-19, a man in his 40s who recently returned from overseas.

He was placed into a medi-hotel as soon as he arrived and has not had contact with the general public.

To date South Australia has recorded 563 cases in total, 558 of whom are now fully recovered.

