Source: FTC is launching a new inquiry into the privacy and data collection practices of Amazon, TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp, Twitter, YouTube, and others (Ashley Gold/Axios)

Source: FTC is launching a new inquiry into the privacy and data collection practices of Amazon, TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp, Twitter, YouTube, and others — The Federal Trade Commission will announce Monday that it’s launching a new inquiry into the privacy and data collection practices …
