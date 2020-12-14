Source: FTC is launching a new inquiry into the privacy and data collection practices of Amazon, TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp, Twitter, YouTube, and others (Ashley Gold/Axios)

Ashley Gold / Axios:

Source: FTC is launching a new inquiry into the privacy and data collection practices of Amazon, TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp, Twitter, YouTube, and others  —  The Federal Trade Commission will announce Monday that it’s launching a new inquiry into the privacy and data collection practices …

