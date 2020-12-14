Snoop Dogg Responds To Backlash Over ‘WAP’ Remarks

Snoop Dogg recently gave his opinion on Cardi B’s “WAP” single — and after facing backlash from social media and Cardi B’s husband, Offset — says he’s not a hater.

“Stop wit the bullsh*t press[.] I love Cardi B and Meg music, period, point blank and they know that I’m in full support of the female MC movement so stop trying to make me a hater. That song 6x platinum. Talk about that,” he wrote.

Snoop faced backlash after making the following remarks:

“Slow down. Like, slow down. Let’s have some imagination. Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him. To me it’s like, it’s too fashionable when in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s your prize and possession.”

He continued: “That’s what you should hold onto. A possession that no one gets to know about until he gets to know about it. […] My daughter is from a different era, though. She’s from this era. She may be doing the ‘WAP’ or apart of the ‘WAP’ and I can’t be mad at her ’cause it’s her generation, but at the same time the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I’ma older man.”