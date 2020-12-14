Snoop Dogg Critiques Cardi B’s ‘WAP’

Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion may have been one of the most successful singles of 2020 — but Snoop Dogg had a few words to say about it during an interview with Central Ave.

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination. Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him,” he said.

SNOOP DOGG SMOKING A BLUNT ON IG LIVE

He continued, “To me it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s… that’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

He then made reference to his daughter: “My daughter is from a different era, though. She’s from this era. She may be doing the ‘Wap’ or, you know what I’m saying, a part of the ‘Wap,’ but I can’t be mad at her ’cause it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying? But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I’m a older man…”