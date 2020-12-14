Singer Sia Says Shia LaBeouf ‘Hurt’ Her Too!!

Singer Sia has claimed that Shia LaBeouf “hurt” her too — by tricking her into a relationship.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away,” Sia wrote while sharing an article featuring FKA Twigs’ lawsuit.

FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf last week and alleged that he sexually and physically assaulted her.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” she said in an interview with The New York Times. She detailed several alleged incidences of physical and emotional abuse.

Shia responded to her claims saying: “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years,” he wrote to the newspaper. “I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”