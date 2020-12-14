Singer Ann Marie Released On Bond

Chicago singer Ann Marie has been released from jail after she was arrested for allegedly shooting her friend in the head.

The friend is rumored to be the singer’s side dude.

Ann Marie is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the shooting which took place inside the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta.

The singer also faces a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from a separate incident.

Ann Marie has been placed on house arrest and restricted from having any contact with the victim or his family. If the singer accidentally runs into them, she must immediately exit the premises and stay at least 200 yards away. She also must wear an ankle monitor, give 24-hour notice for any appointments. If she wishes to travel for work, she must first seek permission.

Ann Marie denies shooting her side piece. She claims that the gun went off accidentally when falling. Her alleged victim has not yet spoken out publically about the shooting.