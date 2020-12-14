Shazam Gains New Look, Notifications for Missed Shazams, and Trending Charts

Shazam has today been updated with a new design, notifications for missed or offline Shazams, global trending Charts, and sync improvements.

Shazam 14.2 brings a refreshed look to the music-discovery app, with a simpler swipe-up card to access your past Shazams and an improved design. Shazam will now actively search for a user’s missed or offline Shazams and notify them when they are found.

In addition, users can see what is trending with Charts, now available in Search, to see what is trending globally. The feature provides specific trending lists with up to 200 top songs for countries, and even specific cities, around the world.

There have also been improvements to sync for both Apple Music and Spotify users. For ‌Apple Music‌, the app will now sync more of users’ past Shazams, and if a user deletes a song in ‌Apple Music‌, it will not be added again by Shazam. For Spotify, the app will now find and sync more new Shazams. If Spotify users lose connection, Shazam will now attempt to sync again during the next Shazam search.

Apple acquired Shazam in 2018, and has been gradually bringing the app into closer alignment with ‌Apple Music‌ ever since.