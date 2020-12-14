Shawn Mendes Addresses “Frustrating” Rumors About His Sexuality

The star shared that his upbringing may have played a part in the way he’s been perceived. “I didn’t grow up wrestling,” he expressed. “I grew up getting my hair braided on New Year’s Eve. It just completely depends on the way you grew up in your life and your surroundings.”

All in all, Shawn understands things are complicated and that any response he gives about the rumors won’t be perfect.

“I’ve realized that we just have to stop having to be experts and politicians about it, especially as a famous musician who’s a guy,” he shared. “I need to be really f–king messy and say the wrong things and apologize and say the right thing after I apologize and be confused about how to respond when people say I’m gay.”

While people have been concerned about his sexuality, Shawn said he’s focused on himself. Luckily, the “Treat You Better” singer has gotten a little help from his girlfriend Camila Cabello, who he’s been with since July 2019.

“I’m in a relationship where my girlfriend is like, ‘We’re going to get in bed and you’re going to put your head on my chest and you’re going to cry into my chest. You’re going to tell me how you feel because if you don’t do that you’re just going to be an asshole for the next week and I’m not going to deal with that s–t,'” he admitted. “I’m just lucky to be in a relationship that’s for it.”