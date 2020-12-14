Shawn Mendes Addressed Rumors That He’s Gay

Shawn ended the conversation by saying that toxic masculinity causes men to be “assholes” — and he shared how his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, has helped him become a more vulnerable, sensitive person:

I’m in a relationship where my girlfriend is like, “We’re going to get in bed and you’re going to put your head on my chest and you’re going to cry into my chest. You’re going to tell me how you feel because if you don’t do that you’re just going to be an asshole for the next week and I’m not going to deal with that shit.” I’m just lucky to be in a relationship that’s for it.