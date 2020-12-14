SEC Football TV Schedule for Games of December 19

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

The SEC Office on Sunday announced the networks that will televise its games on Saturday, December 19. Kickoff times for the games were announced last week.

The SEC has scheduled four games on December 19 that were postponed during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID and involve teams that did not otherwise qualify for participation in the SEC Football Championship.

As previously announced, the 2020 SEC Football Championship game will kick off at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT on December 19 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be televised by CBS.

Saturday, December 19, 2020:

Texas A,amp;M at Tennessee, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at LSU, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Missouri at Mississippi State, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

SEC Football Championship, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on CBS