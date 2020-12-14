Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is crushing the Google Pixel 5 in sales

The Galaxy S20 FE is Samsung’s first serious attempt at taking on rivals such as OnePlus in the highly competitive value flagship segment. While it may not have the same premium metal and glass build as its more expensive siblings, the Galaxy S20 FE delivers phenomenal value and happens to be one of Samsung’s best Android phones in a long time. As per report from market research firm Wave7, the Galaxy S20 FE is a hit among consumers in the U.S., with 60% of carrier store reps saying it is one of the top three best-selling Samsung phones (via 9to5Google).

The @SamsungMobileUS Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (“FE,” reps call it) is a hit, with 60% of carrier store reps saying it is one of Samsung’s top three sellers. A51 sales way down. Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra gone from @TMobile website, while the S20 is out of stock on @ATT website. — Jeff Moore (@wave7jeff) December 10, 2020

According to the report, the Galaxy S20 FE is more popular among consumers in the U.S. than the company’s flagship Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and is also cannibalizing sales of A-series phones like the Galaxy A51 and A71. Aside from the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung’s top three sellers at most carrier stores sampled by Wave7 included the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The latest Pixel devices from Google, however, aren’t selling well at carrier stores. One Verizon representative told Wave7 that they have “no incentive” to push Pixel sales. Sales of Google’s Pixel lineup are stuck at just 1% across the major U.S. carriers. Sales of OnePlus devices on the other hand, are said to be stuck at around 2% on T-Mobile and 0% at Verizon. According to a Verizon store rep, nobody has even asked about the OnePlus 8 “during the last four months.”