’s list of lists is here

You’ve probably noticed this, but at , we do a lot of lists. We rank companies by size, speed of growth, employee engagement, admiration among peers, leadership, impact on society, orientation toward the future, and more.

Today, as the year comes to an end, we’re unveiling our list of lists—the annual Blue Ribbon list, honoring companies that have made four or more appearances on our 10 most rigorous rankings.

There were three companies this year that notched seven out of the 10—Amazon, Adobe and Progressive. That’s no small accomplishment. Kudos to them. Another five companies appeared on six of the lists—Alibaba, Alphabet, Bank of America, Facebook and Nvidia. There were 10 companies that made five list appearances, and 35 that made four. You can find them all this morning here.

Not surprisingly tech companies were the biggest category—accounting for 14 of the 53 Blue Ribbon Companies. There were ten financial companies and ten health care companies.

By the way, DoorDash and Airbnb got most of the IPO love last week, but software firm C3.ai was another stellar success, soaring 174% on its first day of public trading. My guess is that’s the first of a long line of AI companies you’ll see coming to market over the next decade. Founder Tom Siebel’s interview with Ellen McGirt and me on our Leadership Next podcast is worth listening to, here.

