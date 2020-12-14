Home Business ’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2021

Making it onto a single list is impressive. Those that rank on several deserve a list of their very own.

To qualify for s annual Blue Ribbon list, a company must appear on at least four of our 10 most rigorous annual rankings: the 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, Most Powerful Women, Most Powerful Women International, and Businessperson of the Year.

Three companies tied this year for the top spot: Amazon.com, Adobe, and Progressive each appeared on a total of seven lists. Incidentally, all of their CEOs appear on our Businessperson of the Year list—Jeff Bezos at No. 7, Shantanu Narayen at No. 8, and Tricia Griffith at No. 10.

Five companies landed on a total of six lists, while 10 companies made it onto five. This year’s full Blue Ribbon list is below.

Companies with 7 list appearances

Three companies made a total of seven list appearances:

Adobe (ADBE)

No. 29 on Future 50
No. 8 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 26 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 41 on Change the World
No. 285 on the 500
No. 35 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Amazon.com (AMZN)

No. 37 on Future 50
No. 7 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 10 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 12 on Most Powerful Women
No. 9 on the Global 500
No. 2 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Progressive (PGR)

No. 10 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 44 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 19 on Most Powerful Women
No. 323 on the Global 500
No. 86 on the 500
No. 49 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 6 list appearances

Five companies made a total of six list appearances:

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

No. 40 on Future 50
No. 17 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 14 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 11 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 2 on Change the World
No. 132 on the Global 500

Alphabet (GOOGL)

No. 70 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 7 on Most Powerful Women
No. 23 on Change the World
No. 29 on the Global 500
No. 11 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Bank of America (BAC)

No. 47 on Most Powerful Women
No. 15 on Change the World
No. 58 on the Global 500
No. 25 on the 500
No. 77 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Facebook (FB)

No. 50 on Future 50
No. 52 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 8 on Most Powerful Women
No. 144 on the Global 500
No. 46 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Nvidia (NVDA)

No. 22 on Future 50
No. 3 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 4 on Change the World
No. 292 on the 500
No. 27 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 5 list appearances

Ten companies made a total of five list appearances:

Accenture (ACN)

No. 14 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 1 on Most Powerful Women
No. 279 on the Global 500
No. 41 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

No. 2 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 32 on Most Powerful Women
No. 33 on Change the World
No. 448 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Mastercard (MA)

No. 9 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 71 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 14 on Change the World
No. 191 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Microsoft (MSFT)

No. 17 on Most Powerful Women
No. 16 on Change the World
No. 47 on the Global 500
No. 21 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Netflix (NFLX)

No. 4 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 5 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 43 on Most Powerful Women
No. 164 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

PayPal Holdings (PYPL)

No. 34 on Future 50
No. 78 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 3 on Change the World
No. 182 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

No. 6 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 90 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 8 on Change the World
No. 405 on the 500
No. 67 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

Salesforce (CRM)

No. 25 on Future 50
No. 44 on Change the World
No. 190 on the 500
No. 6 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

UPS (UPS)

No. 5 on Most Powerful Women
No. 49 on Change the World
No. 129 on the Global 500
No. 43 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Walmart (WMT)

No. 10 on Most Powerful Women
No. 9 on Change the World
No. 1 on the Global 500
No. 1 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 4 list appearances

Thirty-five companies made a total of four list appearances:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

No. 24 on Change the World
No. 393 on the Global 500
No. 104 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

AbbVie (ABBV)

No. 378 on the Global 500
No. 99 on the 500
No. 87 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

American Express (AXP)

No. 251 on the Global 500
No. 67 on the 500
No. 9 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Anthem (ANTM)

No. 4 on Most Powerful Women
No. 68 on the Global 500
No. 29 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Apple (AAPL)

No. 29 on Most Powerful Women
No. 12 on the Global 500
No. 4 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

AT,amp;T (T)

No. 44 on Most Powerful Women
No. 22 on the Global 500
No. 9 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Best Buy (BBY)

No. 9 on Most Powerful Women
No. 275 on the Global 500
No. 75 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Capital One Financial (COF)

No. 372 on the Global 500
No. 97 on the 500
No. 24 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Centene (CNC)

No. 50 on Change the World
No. 127 on the Global 500
No. 42 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

No. 211 on the Global 500
No. 63 on the 500
No. 4 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Citigroup (C)

No. 6 on Most Powerful Women
No. 70 on the Global 500
No. 31 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

CVS Health (CVS)

No. 13 on Most Powerful Women
No. 13 on the Global 500
No. 5 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

No. 252 on the Global 500
No. 68 on the 500
No. 99 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

General Dynamics (GD)

No. 14 on Most Powerful Women
No. 317 on the Global 500
No. 83 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

General Motors (GM)

No. 2 on Most Powerful Women
No. 40 on the Global 500
No. 18 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

No. 202 on the Global 500
No. 60 on the 500
No. 94 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Home Depot (HD)

No. 15 on Most Powerful Women
No. 59 on the Global 500
No. 26 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Humana (HUM)

No. 19 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 166 on the Global 500
No. 52 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Intel (INTC)

No. 40 on Most Powerful Women
No. 138 on the Global 500
No. 45 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Intuit (INTU)

No. 16 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 445 on the 500
No. 11 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

No. 34 on Most Powerful Women
No. 104 on the Global 500
No. 35 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Jones Financial (Edward Jones)

No. 33 on Most Powerful Women
No. 336 on the 500
No. 7 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

No. 22 on Most Powerful Women
No. 38 on the Global 500
No. 17 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Merck (MRK)

No. 53 on Change the World
No. 256 on the Global 500
No. 69 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Morgan Stanley (MS)

No. 47 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 203 on the Global 500
No. 61 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

No. 20 on Most Powerful Women
No. 368 on the Global 500
No. 96 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

PepsiCo (PEP)

No. 41 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 160 on the Global 500
No. 51 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Pfizer (PFE)

No. 16 on Most Powerful Women
No. 215 on the Global 500
No. 64 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Procter & Gamble (PG)

No. 33 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 156 on the Global 500
No. 50 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Publix Super Markets

No. 325 on the Global 500
No. 87 on the 500
No. 39 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

SAP (SAP)

No. 32 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 404 on the Global 500
No. 59 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Starbucks (SBUX)

No. 27 on Most Powerful Women
No. 478 on the Global 500
No. 114 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

Tesla (TSLA)

No. 18 on Future 50
No. 1 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 124 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

USAA

No. 355 on the Global 500
No. 94 on the 500
No. 55 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies

Verizon Communications (VZ)

No. 46 on Most Powerful Women
No. 44 on the Global 500
No. 20 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies

By sector

SectorNumber of Blue Ribbon companies
Technology14
Financials10
Health Care10
Retailing4
Aerospace and Defense2
Business Services2
Motor Vehicles and Parts2
Telecommunications2
Transportation2
Food and Drug Stores1
Food, Beverages, and Tobacco1
Hotels, Restaurants, and Leisure1
Household Products1
Media1
Grand Total53

