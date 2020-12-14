’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2021

Making it onto a single list is impressive. Those that rank on several deserve a list of their very own.
To qualify for ’s annual Blue Ribbon list, a company must appear on at least four of our 10 most rigorous annual rankings: the 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, Most Powerful Women, Most Powerful Women International, and Businessperson of the Year.
Three companies tied this year for the top spot: Amazon.com, Adobe, and Progressive each appeared on a total of seven lists. Incidentally, all of their CEOs appear on our Businessperson of the Year list—Jeff Bezos at No. 7, Shantanu Narayen at No. 8, and Tricia Griffith at No. 10.
Five companies landed on a total of six lists, while 10 companies made it onto five. This year’s full Blue Ribbon list is below.
Companies with 7 list appearances
Three companies made a total of seven list appearances:
Adobe (ADBE)
No. 29 on Future 50
No. 8 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 26 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 41 on Change the World
No. 285 on the 500
No. 35 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Amazon.com (AMZN)
No. 37 on Future 50
No. 7 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 10 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 12 on Most Powerful Women
No. 9 on the Global 500
No. 2 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Progressive (PGR)
No. 10 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 44 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 19 on Most Powerful Women
No. 323 on the Global 500
No. 86 on the 500
No. 49 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Companies with 6 list appearances
Five companies made a total of six list appearances:
Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)
No. 40 on Future 50
No. 17 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 14 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 11 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 2 on Change the World
No. 132 on the Global 500
Alphabet (GOOGL)
No. 70 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 7 on Most Powerful Women
No. 23 on Change the World
No. 29 on the Global 500
No. 11 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Bank of America (BAC)
No. 47 on Most Powerful Women
No. 15 on Change the World
No. 58 on the Global 500
No. 25 on the 500
No. 77 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Facebook (FB)
No. 50 on Future 50
No. 52 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 8 on Most Powerful Women
No. 144 on the Global 500
No. 46 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Nvidia (NVDA)
No. 22 on Future 50
No. 3 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 4 on Change the World
No. 292 on the 500
No. 27 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Companies with 5 list appearances
Ten companies made a total of five list appearances:
Accenture (ACN)
No. 14 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 1 on Most Powerful Women
No. 279 on the Global 500
No. 41 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
No. 2 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 32 on Most Powerful Women
No. 33 on Change the World
No. 448 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Mastercard (MA)
No. 9 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 71 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 14 on Change the World
No. 191 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Microsoft (MSFT)
No. 17 on Most Powerful Women
No. 16 on Change the World
No. 47 on the Global 500
No. 21 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Netflix (NFLX)
No. 4 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 5 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 43 on Most Powerful Women
No. 164 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
PayPal Holdings (PYPL)
No. 34 on Future 50
No. 78 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 3 on Change the World
No. 182 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
No. 6 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 90 on Fastest-Growing Companies
No. 8 on Change the World
No. 405 on the 500
No. 67 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
Salesforce (CRM)
No. 25 on Future 50
No. 44 on Change the World
No. 190 on the 500
No. 6 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
UPS (UPS)
No. 5 on Most Powerful Women
No. 49 on Change the World
No. 129 on the Global 500
No. 43 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Walmart (WMT)
No. 10 on Most Powerful Women
No. 9 on Change the World
No. 1 on the Global 500
No. 1 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Companies with 4 list appearances
Thirty-five companies made a total of four list appearances:
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
No. 24 on Change the World
No. 393 on the Global 500
No. 104 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
AbbVie (ABBV)
No. 378 on the Global 500
No. 99 on the 500
No. 87 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
American Express (AXP)
No. 251 on the Global 500
No. 67 on the 500
No. 9 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Anthem (ANTM)
No. 4 on Most Powerful Women
No. 68 on the Global 500
No. 29 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Apple (AAPL)
No. 29 on Most Powerful Women
No. 12 on the Global 500
No. 4 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
AT,amp;T (T)
No. 44 on Most Powerful Women
No. 22 on the Global 500
No. 9 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Best Buy (BBY)
No. 9 on Most Powerful Women
No. 275 on the Global 500
No. 75 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Capital One Financial (COF)
No. 372 on the Global 500
No. 97 on the 500
No. 24 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Centene (CNC)
No. 50 on Change the World
No. 127 on the Global 500
No. 42 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
No. 211 on the Global 500
No. 63 on the 500
No. 4 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Citigroup (C)
No. 6 on Most Powerful Women
No. 70 on the Global 500
No. 31 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
CVS Health (CVS)
No. 13 on Most Powerful Women
No. 13 on the Global 500
No. 5 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
No. 252 on the Global 500
No. 68 on the 500
No. 99 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
General Dynamics (GD)
No. 14 on Most Powerful Women
No. 317 on the Global 500
No. 83 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
General Motors (GM)
No. 2 on Most Powerful Women
No. 40 on the Global 500
No. 18 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
No. 202 on the Global 500
No. 60 on the 500
No. 94 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Home Depot (HD)
No. 15 on Most Powerful Women
No. 59 on the Global 500
No. 26 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Humana (HUM)
No. 19 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 166 on the Global 500
No. 52 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Intel (INTC)
No. 40 on Most Powerful Women
No. 138 on the Global 500
No. 45 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Intuit (INTU)
No. 16 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 445 on the 500
No. 11 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
No. 34 on Most Powerful Women
No. 104 on the Global 500
No. 35 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Jones Financial (Edward Jones)
No. 33 on Most Powerful Women
No. 336 on the 500
No. 7 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
JPMorgan Chase (JPM)
No. 22 on Most Powerful Women
No. 38 on the Global 500
No. 17 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Merck (MRK)
No. 53 on Change the World
No. 256 on the Global 500
No. 69 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Morgan Stanley (MS)
No. 47 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 203 on the Global 500
No. 61 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Northrop Grumman (NOC)
No. 20 on Most Powerful Women
No. 368 on the Global 500
No. 96 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
PepsiCo (PEP)
No. 41 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 160 on the Global 500
No. 51 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Pfizer (PFE)
No. 16 on Most Powerful Women
No. 215 on the Global 500
No. 64 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Procter & Gamble (PG)
No. 33 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 156 on the Global 500
No. 50 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Publix Super Markets
No. 325 on the Global 500
No. 87 on the 500
No. 39 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
SAP (SAP)
No. 32 on Most Powerful Women International
No. 404 on the Global 500
No. 59 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Starbucks (SBUX)
No. 27 on Most Powerful Women
No. 478 on the Global 500
No. 114 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
Tesla (TSLA)
No. 18 on Future 50
No. 1 on Businessperson of the Year
No. 124 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
USAA
No. 355 on the Global 500
No. 94 on the 500
No. 55 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For
World’s Most Admired Companies
Verizon Communications (VZ)
No. 46 on Most Powerful Women
No. 44 on the Global 500
No. 20 on the 500
World’s Most Admired Companies
By sector
|Sector
|Number of Blue Ribbon companies
|Technology
|14
|Financials
|10
|Health Care
|10
|Retailing
|4
|Aerospace and Defense
|2
|Business Services
|2
|Motor Vehicles and Parts
|2
|Telecommunications
|2
|Transportation
|2
|Food and Drug Stores
|1
|Food, Beverages, and Tobacco
|1
|Hotels, Restaurants, and Leisure
|1
|Household Products
|1
|Media
|1
|Grand Total
|53
