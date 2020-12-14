’s Blue Ribbon Companies 2021

Making it onto a single list is impressive. Those that rank on several deserve a list of their very own.

To qualify for ’s annual Blue Ribbon list, a company must appear on at least four of our 10 most rigorous annual rankings: the 500, Global 500, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Change the World, Future 50, World’s Most Admired Companies, Fastest-Growing Companies, Most Powerful Women, Most Powerful Women International, and Businessperson of the Year.

Three companies tied this year for the top spot: Amazon.com, Adobe, and Progressive each appeared on a total of seven lists. Incidentally, all of their CEOs appear on our Businessperson of the Year list—Jeff Bezos at No. 7, Shantanu Narayen at No. 8, and Tricia Griffith at No. 10.

Five companies landed on a total of six lists, while 10 companies made it onto five. This year’s full Blue Ribbon list is below.

Companies with 7 list appearances

Three companies made a total of seven list appearances:

Adobe (ADBE)

No. 29 on Future 50

No. 8 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 26 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 41 on Change the World

No. 285 on the 500

No. 35 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Amazon.com (AMZN)

No. 37 on Future 50

No. 7 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 10 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 12 on Most Powerful Women

No. 9 on the Global 500

No. 2 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Progressive (PGR)

No. 10 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 44 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 19 on Most Powerful Women

No. 323 on the Global 500

No. 86 on the 500

No. 49 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 6 list appearances

Five companies made a total of six list appearances:

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

No. 40 on Future 50

No. 17 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 14 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 11 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 2 on Change the World

No. 132 on the Global 500

Alphabet (GOOGL)

No. 70 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 7 on Most Powerful Women

No. 23 on Change the World

No. 29 on the Global 500

No. 11 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Bank of America (BAC)

No. 47 on Most Powerful Women

No. 15 on Change the World

No. 58 on the Global 500

No. 25 on the 500

No. 77 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Facebook (FB)

No. 50 on Future 50

No. 52 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 8 on Most Powerful Women

No. 144 on the Global 500

No. 46 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Nvidia (NVDA)

No. 22 on Future 50

No. 3 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 4 on Change the World

No. 292 on the 500

No. 27 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 5 list appearances

Ten companies made a total of five list appearances:

Accenture (ACN)

No. 14 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 1 on Most Powerful Women

No. 279 on the Global 500

No. 41 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

No. 2 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 32 on Most Powerful Women

No. 33 on Change the World

No. 448 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Mastercard (MA)

No. 9 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 71 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 14 on Change the World

No. 191 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Microsoft (MSFT)

No. 17 on Most Powerful Women

No. 16 on Change the World

No. 47 on the Global 500

No. 21 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Netflix (NFLX)

No. 4 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 5 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 43 on Most Powerful Women

No. 164 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

PayPal Holdings (PYPL)

No. 34 on Future 50

No. 78 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 3 on Change the World

No. 182 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

No. 6 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 90 on Fastest-Growing Companies

No. 8 on Change the World

No. 405 on the 500

No. 67 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

Salesforce (CRM)

No. 25 on Future 50

No. 44 on Change the World

No. 190 on the 500

No. 6 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

UPS (UPS)

No. 5 on Most Powerful Women

No. 49 on Change the World

No. 129 on the Global 500

No. 43 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Walmart (WMT)

No. 10 on Most Powerful Women

No. 9 on Change the World

No. 1 on the Global 500

No. 1 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Companies with 4 list appearances

Thirty-five companies made a total of four list appearances:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

No. 24 on Change the World

No. 393 on the Global 500

No. 104 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

AbbVie (ABBV)

No. 378 on the Global 500

No. 99 on the 500

No. 87 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

American Express (AXP)

No. 251 on the Global 500

No. 67 on the 500

No. 9 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Anthem (ANTM)

No. 4 on Most Powerful Women

No. 68 on the Global 500

No. 29 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Apple (AAPL)

No. 29 on Most Powerful Women

No. 12 on the Global 500

No. 4 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

AT,amp;T (T)

No. 44 on Most Powerful Women

No. 22 on the Global 500

No. 9 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Best Buy (BBY)

No. 9 on Most Powerful Women

No. 275 on the Global 500

No. 75 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Capital One Financial (COF)

No. 372 on the Global 500

No. 97 on the 500

No. 24 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Centene (CNC)

No. 50 on Change the World

No. 127 on the Global 500

No. 42 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

No. 211 on the Global 500

No. 63 on the 500

No. 4 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Citigroup (C)

No. 6 on Most Powerful Women

No. 70 on the Global 500

No. 31 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

CVS Health (CVS)

No. 13 on Most Powerful Women

No. 13 on the Global 500

No. 5 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

No. 252 on the Global 500

No. 68 on the 500

No. 99 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

General Dynamics (GD)

No. 14 on Most Powerful Women

No. 317 on the Global 500

No. 83 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

General Motors (GM)

No. 2 on Most Powerful Women

No. 40 on the Global 500

No. 18 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

No. 202 on the Global 500

No. 60 on the 500

No. 94 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Home Depot (HD)

No. 15 on Most Powerful Women

No. 59 on the Global 500

No. 26 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Humana (HUM)

No. 19 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 166 on the Global 500

No. 52 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Intel (INTC)

No. 40 on Most Powerful Women

No. 138 on the Global 500

No. 45 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Intuit (INTU)

No. 16 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 445 on the 500

No. 11 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

No. 34 on Most Powerful Women

No. 104 on the Global 500

No. 35 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Jones Financial (Edward Jones)

No. 33 on Most Powerful Women

No. 336 on the 500

No. 7 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

No. 22 on Most Powerful Women

No. 38 on the Global 500

No. 17 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Merck (MRK)

No. 53 on Change the World

No. 256 on the Global 500

No. 69 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Morgan Stanley (MS)

No. 47 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 203 on the Global 500

No. 61 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

No. 20 on Most Powerful Women

No. 368 on the Global 500

No. 96 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

PepsiCo (PEP)

No. 41 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 160 on the Global 500

No. 51 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Pfizer (PFE)

No. 16 on Most Powerful Women

No. 215 on the Global 500

No. 64 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Procter & Gamble (PG)

No. 33 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 156 on the Global 500

No. 50 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Publix Super Markets

No. 325 on the Global 500

No. 87 on the 500

No. 39 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

SAP (SAP)

No. 32 on Most Powerful Women International

No. 404 on the Global 500

No. 59 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Starbucks (SBUX)

No. 27 on Most Powerful Women

No. 478 on the Global 500

No. 114 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Tesla (TSLA)

No. 18 on Future 50

No. 1 on Businessperson of the Year

No. 124 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

USAA

No. 355 on the Global 500

No. 94 on the 500

No. 55 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For

World’s Most Admired Companies

Verizon Communications (VZ)

No. 46 on Most Powerful Women

No. 44 on the Global 500

No. 20 on the 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

By sector

Sector Number of Blue Ribbon companies Technology 14 Financials 10 Health Care 10 Retailing 4 Aerospace and Defense 2 Business Services 2 Motor Vehicles and Parts 2 Telecommunications 2 Transportation 2 Food and Drug Stores 1 Food, Beverages, and Tobacco 1 Hotels, Restaurants, and Leisure 1 Household Products 1 Media 1 Grand Total 53

