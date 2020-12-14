Russian Officers Were Near Navalny When He Was Poisoned, Report Says

Officers from a secret Russian spy unit with expertise in poisonous substances trailed the Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny for years and were nearby at the he was exposed to a highly toxic nerve agent that almost killed him last summer, according to a report by Bellingcat, a research group that specializes in open-source investigations.

The report, which involved an analysis of telephone metadata produced by operatives from the spy unit together with flight information obtained by Bellingcat, provides the strongest evidence to date that the Russian government was behind the assassination attempt against its most vociferous and well-known critic.

According to the report, three officers from the Federal Security Service, Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, followed Mr. Navalny to Siberia in August where the opposition leader was meeting with supporters in preparation for local elections. They trailed him to the Siberian city of Tomsk where, just after midnight on Aug. 20, telephone metadata showed one of the operatives not far from the Xander Hotel, where Mr. Navalny and his team were staying.

Hours later, shortly after taking off on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, Mr. Navalny was heard screaming in the airplane bathroom before collapsing, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. By the he arrived at a hospital in Omsk, another Siberian city, he was in a coma.